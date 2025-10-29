Joel Klatt predicts Big Ten championship teams, winner ahead of Week 10
The Big Ten’s championship picture, as Joel Klatt sees it, could come down to two unbeaten powers. The Fox Sports analyst projected an Ohio State–Indiana title game, forecasting the Buckeyes to prevail and lock down the No. 1 overall seed in his College Football Playoff bracket.
Both programs have been dominant, with Ohio State led by quarterback Julian Sayin and a defense ranked first nationally in total yards allowed. Indiana, meanwhile, has surged behind quarterback Fernando Mendoza and running back Roman Hemby, pairing a top-five scoring offense with a defense that sits among the top ten in multiple categories.
Klatt’s prediction underscores the rise of the Hoosiers under coach Curt Cignetti, who remains unbeaten at home. Their growth, combined with Ohio State’s sustained excellence, sets up a potential Big Ten title clash that could feature two teams ranked among the top three nationally by season’s end.
Ohio State Projected To Defeat Indiana For Big Ten Title
“In the Big Ten, I started playing this thing out and I know that there’s going to be fan bases upset with this,” Klatt said. “But I projected an Indiana–Ohio State Big Ten championship game. Both of them at 12-0, 9-0 in the Big Ten. And I think at this point I’m just going to go with the team that’s the number one team in the country.”
Klatt then completed his projection. “So Ohio State were to win that game,” he continued. “Let’s just say that projected out. So Ohio State beats Indiana, which means Ohio State would be 13-0. Indiana would be 12-1.”
Klatt pointed to the Buckeyes’ combination of Sayin’s precision passing and the playmaking of wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate as the deciding factor. Indiana’s secondary has been among the Big Ten’s best, allowing just 157 passing yards per game, but facing Ohio State’s speed and depth will be its toughest test yet.
“Their resumes are going to be outstanding,” Klatt said of both contenders. “Even though people like to rip on the Big Ten’s strength of schedule, I think Indiana would have really good marquee wins, including that road win at Oregon. So I’m going to go Indiana at number three as the Big Ten runner-up.”
Ohio State will return from its bye to host Penn State on Saturday at noon ET. Indiana is traveling to Maryland on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.