With four weeks left in the NFL regular season, many fanbases are turning their attention to the NFL draft. Though it is early, we can currently solidify a list of who can go No.1 in 2026. Whether due to historic trends or the available film, NFL teams have their eyes set on particular players.

What positions go No. 1 overall?

Generally, when we discuss top selections in the NFL Draft, there are only a few positions worth discussing. Mainly, quarterbacks and pass rushers. Every once in a while, another position slips its way to the top. But this year, we have the necessary quarterback and pass rush talent to solidify a list of prospective top players. Quarterback is the likely top selection unless a team without a need at the position falls in love with a non-quarterback. Even then, teams looking to trade up for a QB will be calling.

Top options for No. 1 overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Fernando Mendoza

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Indiana quarterback made a massive Heisman case this past weekend with a gutsy Big Ten championship performance against top-ranked Ohio State. Mendoza’s size, production, and pocket functionality make him a prototypical NFL starter. The league loves quarterback prospects who bring winning to programs not known for success. Anything beyond a Big Ten title for Indiana would separate Mendoza’s standing from the rest of this quarterback class. At this moment, Mendoza is the most likely number one pick.

Dante Moore

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore lived up to his high school pedigree in his first season as a full-time starter at Oregon. Generally, a top high school recruit playing well at a top program is enough to generate top-selection consideration. Moore doesn’t have the size or arm talent of Mendoza, but there are a number of front offices and coaching staffs that will value his clutch performances in cold weather and hostile environments above everything else. Much like Mendoza more success in the College Football Playoff could change top-selection discussions.

Arvell Reese

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For now, Arvell Reese is the only universal blue-chip player on league draft boards. The versatility Reese presents makes him an easy fit for any team needing front-seven help. The off-ball linebacker is capable of adding pass-rush juice from multiple positions on the field. Much in the vein of Abdul Carter last year, teams are looking for the next Micah Parsons-like chess piece on defense. There is a chance we will see Reese and the Ohio State defense against the above listed quarterbacks. If we get these matchups, it will be priority viewing for NFL teams.