Kirk Herbstreit Names Historic College Football Powerhouse That Is a Playoff Team

A marquee college football program on the downswing that just brought in an acclaimed head coach hire could be in perfect position to get back into the national title race.

Coming off a forgettable seven-win season that saw their previous head coach get the ax, Penn State might be in striking distance with Matt Campbell at the helm.

That’s the opinion of veteran College GameDay host and ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit, who believes the Nittany Lions have the people and the opponents to take advantage of Campbell’s debut to do something special.

Herbie endorses Penn State

“I think they’re a playoff team. I think that the schedule favors them. They don’t play Ohio State, Indiana, or Oregon,” Herbstreit said on The Pat McAfee Show.

"I think Penn State are a playoff team and their schedule really favors them..



I'm a big fan of Matt Campbell" ~ @KirkHerbstreit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/0Mq37eZ7E9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 27, 2026

He added: “There’s a couple games there that are on the road that’ll be tough for them, but I could see this team getting to 10 wins, and if they do, I think they get over the hump and into the playoff.”

That confidence comes at a pivotal moment for the program coming off a turbulent 7-6 outing that began with national championship expectations and a preseason No. 2 ranking, but resulted in a pile of losses and a dramatic change on the sideline.

They have a good schedule

Herbstreit’s confidence rests in large part on who Penn State plays, or rather doesn’t play. Not drawing the Buckeyes, Hoosiers, or Ducks – the three Big Ten contenders who can win a playoff title this year – is a major win in itself.

The toughest tests will come against USC at home and in road matchups against insurgent challengers like Michigan and Washington.

A promising young head coach

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell, the long time coach at Iowa State known for developing competitive and disciplined teams, inherits a roster that retains solid talent while integrating some promising transfers like quarterback Rocco Becht, who played for the coach at ISU.

“I don’t know if Penn State could have handpicked a better fit for their culture and what they’re about, their history and tradition, and what they want to get back to,” Herbstreit said of Campbell joining the program.

What to expect in 2026

Challenges do remain for Penn State. Questions still linger about consistency after last season’s collapse, depth at key positions, and whether Campbell’s system translates to the Big Ten and can quickly elevate a group still adjusting to new leadership.

If the Nittany Lions can convert favorable matchups into quality wins and avoid any early hiccups, Herbstreit’s assessment could prove prescient, music to the ears of a fan base hungry for continued national postseason relevance.