3 College Football Powerhouses Predicted to Bounce Back in the 2026 Season

The 2026 college football season is a great chance for some of the best programs to bounce back after disappointing seasons.

Some of these have changed coaches in hopes of changing their team's chances, while others have had to regroup. The question is, which teams will be the ones who have that resurgence this season?

Yahoo Sports' Andy Backstrom listed 10 teams he feels could have big seasons after a disappointing one last year. Three of those are some of the best in college football: the Clemson Tigers, LSU Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Clemson Has Worst Season Since 2010

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney talks to an official. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clemson, led by legendary head coach Dabo Swinney, had a down season after so much promise entering the year. The Tigers entered the year ranked No. 4 in college football after returning to the College Football Playoff in 2024. Clemson also returned the most production in college football, including quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Despite all of the excitement that Swinney would have Clemson back in contention, the Tigers finished the year at 7-6. This marked the worst season since 2010. Still, Backstrom is optimistic about a turnaround for Clemson.

"This isn't Clemson's best roster," Backstrom wrote. "It could be satisfactory enough for ACC championship consideration, though. The Tigers could enter that conversation early, with five of their first seven games taking place at home."

LSU Enters the Lane Kiffin Era

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another team listed is actually the one Clemson faces in the first game of the season: LSU. The Tigers enter the Lane Kiffin era after a 7-6 year last year. He went 55-19 in his six seasons in Oxford. He led the Ole Miss Rebels to an impressive 11-1 season last year and a spot in their first College Football Playoff.

But Kiffin decided he wanted a new challenge. He left for Baton Rouge and brought with him the top transfer portal class in college football. As Backstrom pointed out, LSU will learn early on what kind of season it will have. The Tigers will face Clemson, the Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies in their first four games.

Penn State Makes Groundbreaking Changes

Penn State Football head coach Matt Campbell speaks during Media Days. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last team was Penn State. The Nittany Lions moved on from head coach James Franklin after 12 seasons at the helm. Franklin led Penn State to its first College Football Playoff appearance in program history in 2024. The Nittany Lions started the year ranked No. 2, before starting the year at 3-3. That's when they elected to move on from Franklin.

Penn State finished the year at 7-6. The Nittany Lions elected to hire Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell. He was a master at getting the most out of some underdog teams. If he can do that in Year 1, the team has a chance to make a run in the Big Ten.

The 2026 season presents a major opportunity for Clemson, LSU and Penn State to put disappointing 2025 seasons behind them. All three programs have plenty of talent, but each enters the season with different questions to answer.

Clemson needs to prove last year's 7-6 finish was an anomaly; LSU must navigate a difficult early-season schedule under Kiffin, and Penn State is beginning a new era under Campbell. If all three can answer those questions, they could be among the biggest bounce-back stories in college football this season.