Kirk Herbstreit Makes Preseason College Football National Championship Prediction

Preseason college football predictions rarely stick, but one of the most respected voices in the sport made his call anyway on the sport's biggest stage. Ohio State opened the season at No. 1 in the AP poll, and Indiana enters as the reigning national champion, yet neither program earned the nod as the national championship choice from ESPN's most prominent college football analyst.

Kirk Herbstreit's national championship case for Notre Dame

Kirk Herbstreit gives some love to his dog, Peter, during ESPN’s College GameDay on location on the Quad at the University of Alabama. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kirk Herbstreit predicted Notre Dame will win the 2026 national championship during Saturday's College GameDay broadcast, the first of the season. The pick would give the Fighting Irish their first national title since 1988. Notre Dame missed the College Football Playoff entirely last season despite finishing 10-2, and Herbstreit believes this roster is built to finish the job.

Herbstreit has backed Notre Dame throughout the offseason, first naming the Fighting Irish his national champion on The Pat McAfee Show and later mapping out a full Playoff bracket on his Nonstop podcast with former Ohio State receiver Joey Galloway.

In that bracket, Herbstreit projected Notre Dame as the No. 3 seed, beating Texas in a matchup he called "a coin-flip for me," then defeating Georgia in the semifinals before facing Indiana for the title.

Quarterback CJ Carr sits at the center of the pick. Carr threw for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first season as a starter, leading Notre Dame to a 10-2 record. Herbstreit has also named Carr his preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, pointing to Notre Dame's recruiting and its experience at wide receiver as reasons he believes the roster is built for a deeper run than a year ago. ESPN's Rece Davis has also picked Notre Dame to win the national championship.

Where that leaves Indiana

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) gets ready before the Indiana versus North Texas football game at Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana finished a perfect 16-0 last season, winning the Big Ten and beating Miami for the national championship. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy before being selected first overall in the NFL Draft, and Curt Cignetti now hands the offense to TCU transfer Josh Hoover. Despite the title, the Hoosiers opened this season at No. 6 in the AP poll, behind Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas.

On his podcast, Herbstreit projected Indiana would still reach the championship game by beating Oregon and Ohio State, marking a fourth straight win over the Ducks in that rivalry.

Notre Dame opens its season against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on Sept. 6.