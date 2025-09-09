LSU vs. Florida football preview, picks: Where experts see an edge
LSU and Florida meet in college football’s Week 3 action looking to get a leg-up in the early SEC standings on Saturday. Let’s look at the early prediction for the game from the oddsmakers.
Coming off one of college football’s most shocking upsets of the early season, Florida tumbled out of the national rankings from its former No. 13 position and finds head coach Billy Napier on the hot seat all over again.
He appeared to pull himself off it late last year, in part after a signature victory against this LSU team, but the Gators appear to be starting from scratch just two weeks into the season following a stunning loss at home to then-unranked USF.
LSU shifted its offense into neutral last week in a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech, but boasts one of the nation’s statement wins after knocking off then-No. 4 Clemson on the road, debuting what looks like a revamped defensive rotation.
Where is the money going as we look ahead to the Tigers and Gators doing battle?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for LSU vs. Florida in this Week 3 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
LSU vs. Florida picks, odds
As might be expected, the home side is favored in this SEC opener for both teams, and by a decent margin.
LSU is an 8.5 point favorite against Florida this weekend, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel set the total at 48.5 points for the matchup.
And it lists the moneyline odds for LSU at -310 and for Florida at +245 to win outright.
LSU: -8.5 (-105)
Florida: +8.5 (-115)
Over 48.5 points: -110
Under 48.5 points: -110
--
LSU vs. Florida trends
Florida is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 games...
LSU is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games against SEC teams...
Florida is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against LSU...
LSU is 1-7 against the spread in its last 8 games in September...
Florida is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games...
LSU is 6-1 straight-up in its last 7 home games against Florida...
Florida is 6-1 against the spread in its last 7 games against SEC opponents...
LSU is 5-1-1 ATS in its last 7 home games against Florida...
Florida is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 road games...
LSU is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games against Florida...
The total went under in 9 of LSU’s last 12 games...
And it went under in Florida’s last 5 games...
LSU went 5-0 ATS as a home favorite last season...
Florida was 0-2 against the spread as a road underdog in ‘24...
LSU went 5-3 (62.5%) ATS in SEC games last fall...
Florida was 2-4 (33.3%) ATS against ranked opponents last year...
The Gators went 4-4 ATS against SEC opponents last season...
--
Spread consensus picks
A slight majority of bettors are siding with the home team against the visitors in this SEC opener for these rivals.
LSU is getting 61 percent of bets to cover the spread in a win over the Gators by at least nine points to stay undefeated this week.
The other 39 percent of wagers project the Gators will either upset the Tigers a second-straight year, or at least lose this game by fewer than nine points.
The game’s implied score suggests a close win for the home side.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that LSU will defeat Florida by a projected score of 29 to 20.
--
College Football HQ prediction
Discipline seemed to be in short supply in Florida’s late defensive collapse against USF, and it can ill afford any similar errors against a far superior LSU offense.
DJ Lagway and the Gators’ skill threats could find some angles against this LSU front if they get off to a fast start, but the home team makes adjustments and pulls away to a double-digit victory.
College Football HQ early game prediction: LSU by 13, covers the spread.
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams
Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks
--