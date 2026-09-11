Oklahoma vs. Michigan Football Game Preview and Analysis

College football’s Week 2 action brings us a consequential Big Ten vs. SEC clash featuring two of the nation’s marquee programs, each jockeying for early attention from playoff selectors, and each hoping to answer serious questions about itself.

For Michigan, whether last week’s close win against a MAC team was an exception rather than the rule; for Oklahoma, how much this offense has improved from last season’s production, or lack thereof, especially when running the ball.

Why Michigan Will Win

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan enters with one of college football’s better home-field advantages, where atmosphere can disrupt even strong visiting teams. As expected under Kyle Whittingham’s leadership, the Wolverines showed real defensive resilience in a Week 1 escape, generating pressure and limiting big plays despite their offensive struggles.

The ground game needs to develop as a core identity to bleed the clock and keep the Sooner offense sidelined, Michigan’s blockers can stabilize, and its backs can find lanes against a very stout OU front seven, then they can control tempo and possession.

Bryce Underwood does have the raw arm talent to make plays when properly protected, and Michigan’s secondary and front seven can force turnovers or stall John Mateer and the Oklahoma offense to create some early momentum to prevent a blowout.

Why Oklahoma Will Win

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brent Venables’ team enters ranked and sharp after a 51-0 rout against UTEP, with Mateer looking healthy and efficient, hitting 225 yards and 3 TDs in the opener, and the Sooner defense was among the best nationally last season and once again projects to be one of the best at constricting ground attacks.

Oklahoma’s ability to force Underwood into uncomfortable situations, as they did last year when he completed just 9 of 24 passes, remains a vast advantage.

OU’s balanced offense and experience on the road in high-stakes environments gives it the tools to manage what will be a raucous Michigan crowd.

With a stronger Week 1 performance and fewer offensive question marks than Michigan, the Sooners look better equipped to dictate a defensive battle and pull away late.

Oklahoma vs. Michigan: Who Does Win?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This Big Ten vs. SEC rematch projects as another tight, physical contest dominated by both defenses, similar to last season’s Oklahoma victory.

Michigan’s Week 1 offensive issues and Underwood’s inconsistency create too many risks against a Venables-coached unit designed to stop the run and pressure the quarterback.

Mateer’s dual-threat capability and Oklahoma’s overall balance should prove decisive, even on the road. Expect a grind, but the Sooners are the more complete side ready for the bigger stage.

Line: Oklahoma -5.5, 43.5

College Football HQ picks…

Oklahoma wins 27-13

Covers the spread

And hits the under

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks