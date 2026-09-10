Urban Meyer Issues Harsh Reality Check to Kyle Whittingham After College Football Week 1

Michigan may be a winner on the books from last weekend’s college football season opener, but a paltry showing that needed a miraculous, and very controversial, last second Hail Mary to beat a MAC team could spell trouble this weekend.

Oklahoma is paying a visit to the Big House in a rematch of last season’s SEC vs. Big Ten clash, and once again playing what looks like one of the best defenses in the country. Michigan’s offense has a lot to work on before, Urban Meyer has warned.

It’s Not Just the QB for Michigan

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“The quarterback is an issue, but there are other issues that might even be greater. I think their defense is okay, but on offense, their offense didn’t play very well. You want a recipe for failure? Have a bad offensive line,” Meyer told Joel Klatt.

Naturally, most of the criticism of the Wolverines’ performance in last Saturday’s game ultimately landed on quarterback Bryce Underwood, the former No. 1 recruit who was heralded this offseason as having taken a big step forward.

His blocking was a concern, as Underwood faced pressure on 6 of his 26 dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus figures, amounting to almost a quarter of his attempts, and Michigan’s backfield accounted for just 105 total yards on the ground.

Sooners Will Test the Wolverines

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It’s no secret that Brent Venables has established a reputation for himself as one of the most accomplished defensive strategists in college football, and that success has continued since he took over at Oklahoma.

Meyer outlined the key to Venables’ success has been the sheer multiplicity of looks and diversity of approaches that keep offenses guessing and throw them out of their own rhythm, combined with an emphasis on relentless pressure.

How the Michigan blockers and Underwood respond to that situation will likely be the determining factor in the outcome of Saturday’s matchup.

Michigan Has the Potential to Match Oklahoma

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Whatever comes their way, Meyer is confident that the Wolverines and Whittingham are in position to at least match the Sooners’ toughness.

“I don’t know if it’s toughness,” he said when asked if that was Michigan’s problem.

He added: “I can’t imagine that because they are always tough. The one thing you can count on with the Wolverine football program is that they are always tough.”

“In my 40 years in the game, I can’t think of a better coach than Kyle Whittingham,” Meyer said. “He is not good… He’s a great football coach. My respect is immense.”

(Joel Klatt Show)