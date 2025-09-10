Randy Cross makes bizarre College Football Playoff prediction ahead of Week 3
Two weeks into the college football season, the College Football Playoff field remains a bit fuzzy. But for CBS Sports analyst Randy Cross, his predicted field is downright strange. Not only does Cross project the Big Ten to get more teams into the Playoff than the SEC, he includes a pair of Big12 teams, with one slated into a bye for a top four finish. Cross's choices are definitely pushing the envelope.
Cross is part of CBS Sports' Inside College Football show and took a turn at projecting the College Football Playoff field on the show. Even in a field of early guesses, Cross's prediction was downright bizarre. Here's a rundown of some of his odder takes.
Cross drops his interesting choices
Breaking down Cross's calls
Indiana has barely remained in the top 25, sliding to No. 22 after a pair of dozy pre-conference wins over Old Dominion and Kennesaw State. This week bring a game with FCS Indiana State, but Indiana will then face top ten ranked Illinois and Oregon within the next three weeks. ESPN's FPI gives Indiana a 21.6% shot at earning a Playoff spot.
BYU and Utah both earn spots in Cross's field. There's very little evidence that the Big 12 will pick up a second Playoff berth. FPI ranks Utah as the most likely team to earn a Playoff spot from the Big 12, at 27.6%. While ESPN likes BYU as the second most likely team to earn a spot, that carries just a 23.1% chance. Accordingly, the odds of both teams earning a CFP spot would be roughly 6% by ESPN's math.
Even more bizarre is slating Utah into the top 4 teams. No. 21 Texas Tech is the only AP top 25 team ahead on Utah's schedule. ESPN still projects every team in the Big 12 to take at least three losses. Slating Utah into the top four ahead of Penn State, Oregon, and Texas seems like perhaps the longest shot of all. Cross certainly won't be accused of following the herd with audacious picks.