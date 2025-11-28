Rece Davis picks Ohio State-Michigan 'The Game' rivalry winner
Top-ranked Ohio State travels to Michigan Stadium this Saturday with more than just a perfect record on the line. The Buckeyes look to snap a four-game losing streak against the fifteenth-ranked Michigan Wolverines in one of the most storied rivalries in sports. Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day brings an 11-0 squad into Ann Arbor knowing that despite a secure playoff spot, a fifth consecutive loss to the Maize and Blue would be devastating.
Day holds a 1-4 record against the Wolverines despite winning nearly 90 percent of his games over seven seasons. The Buckeyes suffered a stunning 13-10 defeat at home last year against a short-handed Michigan team led by Sherrone Moore. That loss sparked an existential crisis for the program before they rallied to win the national title.
The Wolverines are playing for their postseason lives as double-digit underdogs. Michigan needs a victory to reach the Big Ten championship game and keep their hopes alive for another national title run. A win would also eliminate the Buckeyes from conference title contention and cement the legacy of the current roster in Ann Arbor history.
Rece Davis Picks Buckeyes To Win Rivalry Matchup
Longtime ESPN host Rece Davis weighed in on the matchup during Wednesday's episode of the College GameDay podcast. Davis predicted the visiting Buckeyes would finally overcome their recent struggles and leave Michigan with a victory. He noted that while Michigan was the better team in previous years, the talent gap now favors the Scarlet and Gray.
"I think Ohio State sets it straight," Davis said regarding the matchup. "I think the Buckeyes win and I don't think it's a blowout, but I think they win decisively, probably right around the number."
The ESPN analyst pointed out that Michigan has not defeated a No. 1 ranked opponent since beating the Miami Hurricanes in 1984. He compared the current dynamic to the 1969 game, where Bo Schembechler upset a dominant Woody Hayes team. Davis believes the outcome will be different this time because the Buckeyes have not lost five straight in the series since the 1920s.
The game features two first-year starters at quarterback. Ohio State redshirt freshman Julian Sayin leads major college football with a 79.4 percent completion rate. He faces Michigan freshman Bryce Underwood, who has thrown nine touchdowns and five interceptions during an uneven season.
"Talent all over the field," Day said. "Starts on offense with quarterback, he’s a dangerous player."
Michigan tight end Marlin Klein understands the magnitude of the moment for his team. "We win this, we’re in the playoffs," Klein said. "If you win this game, you’ll be remembered in Ann Arbor forever."
The Buckeyes defense is led by coordinator Matt Patricia, who returns to the state where he coached the Detroit Lions. He will try to stop a Michigan offense that may see the return of receiver Semaj Morgan. Ohio State hopes to have receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate available after recent injuries.
The Buckeyes will face the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on Saturday at noon ET on ABC.