Former 5-star WR linked to major college football programs after entering transfer portal

The modern college football landscape is defined by constant movement and the transfer portal has evolved into a year-round marketplace that never truly sleeps. Elite programs must constantly re-recruit their own rosters to prevent blue-chip talent from seeking opportunities elsewhere. This reality hit hard on Wednesday as a highly coveted offensive weapon officially signaled his departure from one of the nation’s premier teams.

The departure of a player with this level of pedigree often triggers an immediate scramble among top-tier programs looking to bolster their perimeter attack. Coaches and general managers across the country monitor these developments closely because adding a former five-star prospect can instantly change the trajectory of an offense.

The sheer volume of talent entering the portal keeps staff on high alert as they look to capitalize on unexpected availability.

This specific situation involves a young wide receiver who arrived on campus with massive expectations and a recruiting profile that suggested future stardom. His decision to leave after just one season has sparked a frenzy among several national championship contenders who are eager to pitch him on a new home. The race to secure his commitment is expected to be competitive and swift as teams look to finalize their rosters for the upcoming year.

Quincy Porter draws interest from Washington, Michigan and others

Former Ohio State wide receiver Quincy Porter announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday. The move comes after a true freshman campaign where he saw limited action but flashed the potential that made him a five-star recruit. His availability has immediately attracted attention from some of the biggest brands in the sport.

According to Steve Wiltfong of On3, several powerhouses are already circling the New Jersey native. Latish Kinsler, the President of Operations for LyfeStyle Sports Agency, indicated that the market for Porter will be robust. Kinsler noted that "Washington, Michigan, Notre Dame, Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina, UCLA and Auburn" are among the schools expected to show interest.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Quincy Porter (11) saw limited action in his true freshman season, catching four passes for 59 yards. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan’s involvement is particularly notable because the Wolverines were a finalist for Porter during his high school recruitment. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass catcher is reportedly looking for a situation where he can be the featured target. Kinsler mentioned that Porter is seeking a place where he can be "receiver No. 1 and showcase himself in that manner."

Porter was ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver and the No. 31 overall player in the 2025 class by 247Sports. Rivals was even higher on his upside and tabbed him as the No. 22 overall recruit in the cycle.

Despite the high accolades, his production was sparse in Columbus. He recorded just four receptions for 59 yards while playing in three games during his lone season with the Buckeyes.

The timing of this departure adds to the roster turnover for Ohio State. Carnell Tate recently announced his entry into the NFL Draft, and fellow receiver Mylan Graham also entered the portal. These exits seemed to clear a path for Porter to take on a larger role in his sophomore season. However, he will instead look to fulfill that potential elsewhere.

