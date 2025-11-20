Rece Davis predicts road underdog to win against top-20 opponent on Saturday
On the latest episode of ESPN’s College GameDay podcast, host and longtime analyst Rece Davis previewed one of the most intriguing matchups of the ACC weekend. No. 16 Georgia Tech will host Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday night in a clash that carries major conference title implications.
With a win, the Yellow Jackets would secure their first ACC Championship Game appearance in more than a decade, while Pittsburgh is aiming to play spoiler and keep its postseason hopes alive.
The game features two of the conference’s most explosive offenses. Georgia Tech averages nearly 500 yards per game, led by quarterback Haynes King’s blend of efficient passing and dynamic rushing.
The Panthers counter with one of the ACC’s most balanced attacks, ranking among the top 15 nationally in scoring and passing. Both teams have topped 30 points in seven games this season, setting the stage for another high-scoring contest under the lights.
Then, Davis offered his surprise prediction. “I’m taking Pitt,” he said. “I think Pittsburgh can create enough Georgia Tech mistakes to pull the upset and spin the ACC wheel of destiny just a little bit farther. It would be very ACC for Pitt to win this game.”
He added that a Panthers victory would not only shake up the standings but also set up a compelling Miami-Pittsburgh matchup next week with postseason implications.
Pittsburgh Looks To Disrupt Georgia Tech’s ACC Championship Path
Georgia Tech enters the weekend 9-1 after edging Boston College 36-34. King accounted for more than 400 total yards in that win and remains the emotional leader of head coach Brent Key’s team. The Yellow Jackets lead the nation in total offense at 496.7 yards per game and have been excellent in short-yardage situations, converting more than half of their third downs.
But their defense has been vulnerable. Georgia Tech allows 409.2 yards per game and ranks outside the top 100 nationally in both passing and rushing defense. That could favor Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel and receiver Raphael Williams, who have combined for 579 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
The Panthers also boast one of the ACC’s best turnover margins, forcing 17 takeaways this season compared to only six generated by Georgia Tech’s defense.
Davis’s upset call hinges on that disparity. The Panthers have thrived when creating extra possessions, and their ability to limit red-zone scoring could be key. Georgia Tech’s offense converts on 95.3% of its red-zone trips, but Pittsburgh’s defense will look to reverse that trend by bringing pressure and capitalizing on mistakes.
The Yellow Jackets can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a win, while Pittsburgh needs to sweep its final two games and get help from other results to stay alive. The Yellow Jackets will host the Panthers on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.