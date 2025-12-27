BYU vs. Georgia Tech prediction: Who wins the Pop-Tarts Bowl, and why?

A pair of one-time College Football Playoff hopefuls instead find themselves in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, as BYU and Georgia Tech face off as college football bowl season marches on.

BYU was in line to make the playoff, but failed to get past Texas Tech a second time with the Big 12 championship on the line and has a 3-1 all-time edge over the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech won its first eight games for the first time since the 1966 season, but a late-season skid foiled its ACC championship hopes, even if the program did win its most games in a decade.

BYU vs. Georgia Tech: What to watch

1. Line of Scrimmage and Run Game Control

Georgia Tech leans on a physical, run-heavy offense led by a deep rotation of backs and quarterback Haynes King’s mobility, while BYU relies more on precision passing and balanced zone runs to stay ahead of the chains.

The Yellow Jackets’ offensive line must handle BYU’s interior power, as the Cougars have held opponents under 3.5 yards per rush in their final three regular-season games.

Defensively, Georgia Tech’s front seven has struggled to contain explosive backs, and BYU’s success could hinge on exploiting that weakness with quick-hitting zone reads and counters.

If the Cougars win early downs and force Georgia Tech into longer fields, the game’s rhythm will favor BYU’s methodical pace.

2. Quarterback Efficiency and Turnover Margin

Haynes King’s dual-threat ability defines Georgia Tech’s offensive identity, but turnovers have occasionally disrupted drives.

His decision-making against BYU’s disguised coverages, especially on second and third down, will be a key factor. Expect Georgia Tech to rely on designed roll outs and run-pass options to simplify his reads.

BYU’s quarterback, Bear Bachmeier, saw his completion percentage and explosiveness in the intermediate passing game improve over the course of the season.

The challenge lies in avoiding sacks and pressure from Georgia Tech’s edge rushers. This matchup may come down to which QB better protects the football and capitalizes on short-field opportunities created by special teams or defensive stops.

3. Motivation and Coaching Adjustments

Georgia Tech enters with momentum after a bowl-clinching finish to the season, fueled by progress under Brent Key, whose teams have thrived on preparation and energy in postseason play.

The Jackets will emphasize fast starts and tempo to unsettle BYU’s more rigid defensive structure.

BYU, under Kalani Sitake, has the edge in experience, this being its sixth straight bowl appearance.

The Cougars’ discipline, situational awareness, and halftime adaptability have been reliable strengths.

However, their recent struggles against mobile quarterbacks could test defensive stamina late in the game. In what projects as a tight contest, energy, turnover margin, and late-game composure could ultimately separate two well-coached programs.

BYU vs. Georgia Tech prediction: Who wins?

Line: BYU -3.5, 55.5

In games against teams other than Texas Tech, this BYU team averaged nearly 37 points per game, while holding its opponents to just 19 points on average.

Haynes King will pull off a few gainers that will leave the BYU defense second-guessing itself, and the likely absence of LJ Martin in the Cougar backfield should even this out more.

College Football HQ picks...

BYU wins 31-26

Covers the spread

And hits the over

How to watch BYU vs. Georgia Tech

When: Sat., Dec. 27

Where: Orlando

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

