Rece Davis predicts SEC home underdog to win top-20 matchup
The attention of the SEC turns to Baton Rouge this weekend, where the LSU Tigers host the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies in a nationally televised showdown on ABC. For LSU, the season’s direction hangs in the balance after a 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt dropped the Tigers to 5-2. Head coach Brian Kelly’s team has not found consistent rhythm on offense, ranking 84th nationally in total yards per game, and now faces one of the most complete units in college football.
Texas A&M arrives unbeaten at 7-0 with a high-powered offense that averages 464 yards per game and a defense among the most disruptive in the SEC. Quarterback Marcel Reed has led the Aggies to back-to-back road victories and ranks inside the top 40 nationally in passing yards. The program’s offensive line, nicknamed the “Maroon Goons,” has protected him well, surrendering only one sack over the past three games.
Despite the Aggies’ dominance, College GameDay host Rece Davis said on Thursday’s episode of ESPN’s College GameDay podcast that he expects LSU to defend its home field. “I think A&M’s really good,” Davis said. “They have, with all due respect to Indiana’s win at Oregon and Alabama’s win at Georgia, the best win of the season—winning at Notre Dame. Notre Dame is one of the five or six best teams in the country. But I’m going to go LSU. Desperation. Have to have it. Season is—I won’t say failure yet, but a colossal disappointment if they lose their third game before the calendar turns to November.”
“I’m gonna say LSU gets it done at home against A&M as well,” Davis added.
LSU Defense Faces Aggies’ Balanced Attack
The LSU defense, which ranks ninth nationally in scoring at just 14.6 points allowed per game, will need its best performance of the season. The Tigers have struggled to contain big plays on the ground, ranking 117th in rushing offense but 40th in rushing defense. Texas A&M’s backfield, led by Rueben Owens and quarterback Marcel Reed’s dual-threat ability, presents a significant test. Reed accounted for 335 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the Aggies’ 45-42 win over Arkansas last weekend.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 225 yards and two scores in the loss to Vanderbilt. He’ll look to attack an Aggies secondary that ranks 46th in passing defense but has been strong on third down, allowing opponents to convert just 22.7% of the time.
Texas A&M, meanwhile, has not won in Baton Rouge since 1994. The Aggies have captured four straight over LSU in College Station, but have dropped six straight on the road in this rivalry. Davis acknowledged that history, while emphasizing the urgency for Kelly’s team to respond in front of its home crowd.
Kickoff is set for Saturday night in Death Valley. The Tigers will host the No. 3 Aggies at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.