Rece Davis predicts winner of Ole Miss-Georgia game
The stage in Athens fits the moment, a top-10 clash with playoff weight and a broadcast spotlight. No. 5 Ole Miss brings speed and aggression, and No. 9 Georgia counters with structure and staying power. Both arrive with proof of concept after grinding wins last weekend, and both understand how thin the margins can be in October.
On Wednesday’s College GameDay podcast, host Rece Davis made his call. After trading notes with analyst Pete Thamel about trends and temperament, Davis went with the home team.
He framed it with a poetic flourish that doubled as conviction: “DJ, our producer, said, ‘Don’t pick the Dogs. The last time everybody picked the Dogs, the Dogs lost. I can’t take it anymore. He’s begging us to pick Ole Miss.’ On Saturday, I’ll have a little chicken, I’ll have a little drink, I’ll look at all the girls, and I’ll give one or two a wink. I’ve been waiting since last Saturday to see another one beat. Friends, it’s time once again to let the big dog eat. I’ll take Georgia.”
A tip of the hat to Daniel Stern's turn as Coach Brickma in the 1993 film he also directed, Rookie of the Year, for the "Let the big dog eat" quote.
Davis’s choice rests on texture more than totals. Georgia has leaned on poise in tight fourth quarters, and the defense has answered when the field shrinks. That has covered for stretches when opponents stacked first downs, because the Bulldogs stiffened near the goal line and turned long drives into shorter payouts.
Discipline tilts other details. Georgia has played cleaner across special teams and penalties, which trims free yards and settles field position. That fits a plan that values ball control and patience, not fireworks, and it matches what usually travels well in a heavyweight game.
Ole Miss will test those edges with pace and space. Lane Kiffin’s offense hunts matchups, moves quickly, and trusts its quarterback to avoid the big mistake. The Rebels can flip momentum in two plays, and they rarely need perfect rhythm to do it. That volatility makes them dangerous in any quarter, and it is the reason a double-digit spread still feels fragile on paper.
Personnel shapes the flow. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has protected the ball and extended plays just enough to keep the call sheet open. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss brings movement and timing, which stresses linebackers and safeties even when the run game meets resistance. Neither side needs 40 points to validate its approach, and that is exactly the balance Davis cited when he sided with the Bulldogs.
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Analysis, Key Takeaways
Last weekend offered a clean snapshot of each identity. Georgia beat Auburn by controlling tempo late and trusting its defense to finish. That mirrored earlier wins that required composure more than explosion, and it reinforced the idea that the Bulldogs welcome a game decided by three or four critical snaps.
Ole Miss edged Washington State with a quarterback who stacked efficient throws, then punctured in the red area. Running back Kewan Lacy again gave the Rebels a steady base, which kept play-action alive even when drives stalled. That is the formula that makes Ole Miss such a live underdog, because it creates multiple ways to win without leaning on a single star or a single concept.
This all funnels toward situational football on Saturday. Georgia’s ability to stay in manageable downs and avoid freebies can reduce possessions and increase pressure on each Rebel drive. Ole Miss can answer by stealing short fields with tempo, by forcing Georgia to cover sideline to sideline, and by finishing drives with touchdowns instead of field goals. In a game this tight, Davis trusts the steadier hand and the home crowd at Sanford Stadium, which is why he took Georgia.
No. 5 Ole Miss visits No. 9 Georgia on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.