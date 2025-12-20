No. 3-seeded Georgia is poised for a rematch against No. 6 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, but this time the two SEC teams will square off in the College Football Playoff. Georgia opens as a 6.5-point favorite versus Ole Miss and the point total is set at 55.5, per DraftKings.

The Dawgs are set to take on the Rebels in New Orleans on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern in the Sugar Bowl matchup on ESPN. On3 initially projected Georgia to open as a 6-point favorite versus Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl odds.

Projected @SugarBowlNola College Football Playoff quarterfinal spread via @_Collin1



Georgia -6 Ole Miss — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 20, 2025

As a point of reference, Georgia was a 7.5-point favorite against Ole Miss in the Oct. 18 clash, per Action Network. Georgia mounted a fourth quarter comeback to notch a 43-35 victory over Ole Miss and covered the spread.

Georgia is third in the latest national championship odds at +500, while Ole Miss is listed at +2200, per DraftKings. Heading into the Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss has been more profitable for bettors than Georgia. Ole Miss is 8-5 against the spread this season, while Georgia is just 6-7 ATS.

Ole Miss is 9-0 SU and 8-1 ATS in its last nine games when favored by 17.5 points or more 📊🔥 pic.twitter.com/1sENzQzRkc — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) December 20, 2025

Let's dive into the SEC rematch in the College Football Playoff.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia: The Dawgs expected to once again be the favorite over Rebels

It would not have been a surprise if Georgia was once again more than a touchdown favorite versus Ole Miss. The Rebels showed no signs of a letdown without Lane Kiffin, but Georgia will be a much different opponent than Tulane.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding will face much more of a challenge against Kirby Smart's Georgia squad. The Dawgs handed Ole Miss the team's only loss of the season.

“I just told the guys, that’s a culture win,” Smart said after Georgia's comeback versus Ole Miss in Oct., per Athens Banner Herald. “You don’t win that game if you’re not physically tough, mentally tough. We call it hard to kill. One thing we are, we’re hard to kill. We won’t go away.”

Sugar Bowl Pick: Georgia 27 Ole Miss 17

It will be interesting to see if fans are treated to another shootout in the second edition of this SEC matchup. Georgia's comeback victory against Ole Miss appeared to jumpstart the Dawgs into playing the team's best ball this season.

This is not guaranteed win for Georgia, even with Kiffin's move to Baton Rouge. Yet, Georgia is playing as well as anyone in the country. Georgia's defense is much improved from the unit that did not have an answer for the Ole Miss offense through the first three quarters in the teams' first contest.

Heading into the College Football Playoff, 97% of The Athletic's experts predicted Georgia to top Ole Miss. Just 3% liked Ole Miss' chances in a rematch against Georgia. The Athletic's computer model gave Ole Miss much more of a chance but still gave the Dawgs 58% odds to win the Sugar Bowl.

As for the writers, The Athletic's consensus liked Ohio State over Georgia in the possible Fiesta Bowl matchup, giving the Buckeyes a 47% chance to win the hypothetical matchup compared to the Dawgs' 43%.

As for our pick, look for Georgia to defeat Ole Miss 27-17 and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinals with a trip to the Fiesta Bowl. Georgia's defense is trending up at the right time, and quarterback Gunner Stockton is plenty capable of leading Georgia on a deep postseason run.

