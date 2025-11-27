Rece Davis predicts winner of Ole Miss-Mississippi State Egg Bowl rivalry game
The 124-year-old battle for the Golden Egg features stakes that extend far beyond state bragging rights this season. The sixth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels travel to Starkville with a 10-1 record and a College Football Playoff berth essentially on the line. A victory would secure a postseason spot for a program enjoying its best run in history.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs stand in their way with a 5-6 record and plenty of motivation. A win would grant head coach Jeff Lebby and his squad bowl eligibility in his second season. The game also carries the weight of intense speculation regarding the future of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
Reports linking Kiffin to coaching vacancies at the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers have dominated the news cycle leading up to kickoff. Family members reportedly visited both Gainesville and Baton Rouge recently while athletics director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday to discuss the situation. Amidst this chaotic backdrop, a prominent ESPN voice has weighed in on the outcome.
Rece Davis predicts winner of Egg Bowl rivalry game
During a Wednesday episode of the College GameDay podcast, host Rece Davis offered a definitive prediction for the Friday showdown. Davis believes the Rebels will overcome the distractions and the road environment to defeat their in-state rivals. He pointed to the Bulldogs' inability to close out games against elite competition as a primary factor.
Davis noted that Mississippi State "has squandered some opportunities at home this year" throughout the season. He specifically cited how the Bulldogs failed to capitalize on chances to beat the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns earlier in the schedule. Because the Bulldogs "did not" finish those upsets, Davis believes the talent gap will be the deciding factor.
The analyst stated that "Ole Miss is too good for them" despite the spirited effort Mississippi State often brings to this rivalry. The Rebels boast the 20th-ranked defense in SP+ metrics while the Bulldogs rank 79th and struggle to stop the run. Davis suggested the scenario is actually the "perfect setup" for Kiffin to ignore the noise.
He predicted the coach might "go in there and drop 56" points on the struggling Bulldogs' defense. Davis concluded that he is "going to take Ole Miss with a win" to cap off their regular season. This confidence comes despite the uncanny parallels to 1998, when Tommy Tuberville coached the Egg Bowl amid rumors he was leaving for the Auburn Tigers.
Kiffin has attempted to downplay the noise by praising Lebby as "one of the best offensive minds in football." The Rebels coach claims his players remain focused on the game rather than his employment status. Ole Miss previously won the last two meetings and four of the last five in this series.
The Rebels will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC.