Rece Davis predicts winner of Penn State-UCLA game
Penn State football finds itself in recovery mode after a crushing double-overtime loss to Oregon in front of its home White Out crowd. The defeat ended the Nittany Lions’ perfect start and raised questions about their ability to compete consistently with the country’s best programs. This week, however, the challenge looks much different, with winless UCLA waiting at the Rose Bowl.
College GameDay analyst Rece Davis addressed the matchup during Wednesday’s podcast. He noted the possibility of a letdown but ultimately backed Penn State to handle its business without trouble. Pete Thamel added that the Nittany Lions should benefit from a strong fan presence in Pasadena, as Penn State alumni pack the stands in Southern California. For James Franklin’s team, the game offers a chance to regroup, rediscover its offensive rhythm, and remind voters it is still a playoff contender.
UCLA, meanwhile, has unraveled early in the season. The Bruins already made coaching changes, promoting Tim Skipper after dismissing DeShaun Foster and altering their offensive staff. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has shown flashes of potential, but the team’s struggles on both sides of the ball have left them searching for any stability.
Rece Davis Confident In Penn State Bounce Back
Davis highlighted the stark contrast in form between the two programs, pointing out UCLA’s “straightened circumstances” and Penn State’s motivation after the Oregon setback. “Penn State after the massive, massive, disappointing loss to Oregon, hard-fought game, they go on the road against UCLA, which just seems hapless right now. Do the Nittany Lions sleepwalk through it or do they make a statement?” Davis said.
Thamel stressed that the Nittany Lions cannot afford to be vanilla with the talent they possess, urging them to show more energy and creativity. He also pointed out the likely home-field advantage for Penn State in Los Angeles, predicting the team would “roll” and do so comfortably.
Davis agreed, adding there was little more to discuss given UCLA’s struggles and that Penn State should win the game without issue. The Nittany Lions’ defense has been reliable, ranking in the top 10 nationally, while Drew Allar looks to regain confidence and consistency at quarterback. This matchup provides an opportunity to reset before tougher challenges arrive later in the Big Ten schedule.
Penn State will face UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.