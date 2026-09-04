SEC Football Predictions for Week 1: Who Wins, Who Loses, and Who Gets Exposed

The opening weekend of SEC football in 2026 will bring its fair share of cupcakes on the menu for some of the conference’s championship contenders, but there will also be some early marquee matchups that might influence what the postseason looks like, too.

Looking over the SEC schedule in this first weekend of action, it’s hard not to think the conference will start the season by going 16-0 across the board. What do our latest predictions expect as college football’s deepest conference takes the field?

What’s on for the SEC in Week 1

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Arkansas Pine-Bluff at 25 Missouri

UTEP at 10 Oklahoma

East Carolina at 13 Alabama

Kent State at South Carolina

Youngstown State at Kentucky

Tennessee State at 3 Georgia

Texas State at 5 Texas

Furman at 20 Tennessee

Baylor vs. Auburn

North Alabama at Arkansas

Missouri State at 8 Texas A&M

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt

Clemson at 11 LSU

UL Monroe at Mississippi State

Florida Atlantic at Florida

24 Louisville vs. 9 Ole Miss

Can Kiffin’s LSU Deliver Against Clemson?

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For all the talk of this being college football’s marquee Week 1 game, given Lane Kiffin’s debut and it being two major programs, the story on the field looks pretty predictable.

Clemson is putting a very green quarterback in one of the country’s most dangerous positions, lining up against an LSU defense on the road under the lights, and while newbie Christopher Vizzina has the arm and the outlets to get some decent yardage, he may not have the time to find them.

Still, if the Clemson front line can stop LSU from gaining momentum on the ground, which is very possible given they ranked 126th in rushing last fall, then this could stay close in the first half. But Sam Leavitt is the superior passer and LSU has the speed.

The Pick: LSU 28, Clemson 17

Auburn’s New Offense Meets Baylor

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New Auburn coach Alex Golesh brings what should be an up-tempo offense featuring USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown, while Dave Aranda’s Baylor squad looks to rebound from a 5-7 outing with former Florida five-star DJ Lagway under center.

Auburn has some important defensive continuity that should serve a critical foundation here as Brown finds his bearings under center in a solid aerial attack behind a group of blockers that should control the line of scrimmage.

The Pick: Auburn 31, Baylor 24

Kiffin-less Rebels Take on An ACC Insurgent

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Louisville might do something special this season in a competitive ACC. Jeff Brohm has been a winner since taking over, and he has an offense stacked with decent skill, especially with rusher Isaac Brown back, to rip off chunk plays with some regularity.

We’ll see how the permanent transition to Pete Golding as head coach plays out, but he has some vital continuity helping him, with both quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and record-breaking back Kewan Lacy returning to man what should be a potent offense.

The Pick: Ole Miss 34, Louisville 24

SEC’s Best Bet in Week 1

LSU (-10.5) vs. Clemson. Home field advantage, Kiffin’s debut energy and offensive aggression, Clemson’s general decline, and an inexperienced quarterback are too many variables to bet against.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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