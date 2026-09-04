SEC Football Predictions for Week 1: Who Wins, Who Loses, and Who Gets Exposed
The opening weekend of SEC football in 2026 will bring its fair share of cupcakes on the menu for some of the conference’s championship contenders, but there will also be some early marquee matchups that might influence what the postseason looks like, too.
Looking over the SEC schedule in this first weekend of action, it’s hard not to think the conference will start the season by going 16-0 across the board. What do our latest predictions expect as college football’s deepest conference takes the field?
What’s on for the SEC in Week 1
Arkansas Pine-Bluff at 25 Missouri
UTEP at 10 Oklahoma
East Carolina at 13 Alabama
Kent State at South Carolina
Youngstown State at Kentucky
Tennessee State at 3 Georgia
Texas State at 5 Texas
Furman at 20 Tennessee
Baylor vs. Auburn
North Alabama at Arkansas
Missouri State at 8 Texas A&M
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt
Clemson at 11 LSU
UL Monroe at Mississippi State
Florida Atlantic at Florida
24 Louisville vs. 9 Ole Miss
Can Kiffin’s LSU Deliver Against Clemson?
For all the talk of this being college football’s marquee Week 1 game, given Lane Kiffin’s debut and it being two major programs, the story on the field looks pretty predictable.
Clemson is putting a very green quarterback in one of the country’s most dangerous positions, lining up against an LSU defense on the road under the lights, and while newbie Christopher Vizzina has the arm and the outlets to get some decent yardage, he may not have the time to find them.
Still, if the Clemson front line can stop LSU from gaining momentum on the ground, which is very possible given they ranked 126th in rushing last fall, then this could stay close in the first half. But Sam Leavitt is the superior passer and LSU has the speed.
The Pick: LSU 28, Clemson 17
Auburn’s New Offense Meets Baylor
New Auburn coach Alex Golesh brings what should be an up-tempo offense featuring USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown, while Dave Aranda’s Baylor squad looks to rebound from a 5-7 outing with former Florida five-star DJ Lagway under center.
Auburn has some important defensive continuity that should serve a critical foundation here as Brown finds his bearings under center in a solid aerial attack behind a group of blockers that should control the line of scrimmage.
The Pick: Auburn 31, Baylor 24
Kiffin-less Rebels Take on An ACC Insurgent
Louisville might do something special this season in a competitive ACC. Jeff Brohm has been a winner since taking over, and he has an offense stacked with decent skill, especially with rusher Isaac Brown back, to rip off chunk plays with some regularity.
We’ll see how the permanent transition to Pete Golding as head coach plays out, but he has some vital continuity helping him, with both quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and record-breaking back Kewan Lacy returning to man what should be a potent offense.
The Pick: Ole Miss 34, Louisville 24
SEC’s Best Bet in Week 1
LSU (-10.5) vs. Clemson. Home field advantage, Kiffin’s debut energy and offensive aggression, Clemson’s general decline, and an inexperienced quarterback are too many variables to bet against.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.