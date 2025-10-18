Texas A&M vs. Arkansas prediction: Who wins, and why?
Texas A&M is enjoying its best start in a generation and takes its undefeated record on the road in a key SEC test against upset-minded Arkansas in college football’s Week 8 action on Saturday.
Marcel Reed has already led the Aggies to one marquee road victory, taking out CFP runner-up Notre Dame with a last-second touchdown a couple weeks ago, and he’s dealing to one of college football’s most potent wide receiver corps, led by Mario Craver, who is personally the third-most productive target in the country.
Arkansas slid to 0-2 in SEC play, but played a ranked Tennessee team very close on the road in an eventual three-point loss, an intriguing debut for interim head coach (and former regular head coach) Bobby Petrino heading into this matchup.
Texas A&M has certainly played well against Arkansas, owning a dominant 12-1 record in this series since joining the SEC.
What can we expect as the Razorbacks welcome the Aggies? Here’s what you should watch for as Texas A&M and Arkansas square off, with our original prediction for the game.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas prediction: What to watch
1. Key matchups on offense
Texas A&M’s offense ranks 25th nationally in total output, averaging 458.5 yards per game, operating behind an efficient protection unit in front of Reed, allowing just 7 sacks, the third-fewest in the SEC this season.
Arkansas fields a dynamic offense in its own right led by quarterback Taylen Green. He personally leads FBS with 2,158 total yards and is top 20 in the country with 14 passing touchdowns with just 5 interceptions.
The Razorbacks rely on a balanced offensive approach with a productive rushing component, placing second among SEC teams with 1,309 yards, powering the country’s 12th best first down unit and third in FBS by converting 57.1 percent of third downs.
2. Defensive Strengths and Weaknesses
Texas A&M’s situational defensive metrics are noteworthy, ranking 1st in third-down defense, a critical component in its ability to control momentum.
Arkansas has struggled markedly on defense, ranking 120th nationally in total production by allowing 435 yards and nearly 31 points per game, contributing to some close losses despite competitive performances.
3. Special Teams and Field Position
Where offenses start could prove as pivotal as where they finish in this matchup.
Texas A&M ranks in the top 20 nationally in both punt (13th) and kickoff return averages (16th), with contributors like Terry Bussey averaging 27.1 yards per kickoff return and Concepcion 16.1 yards per punt return.
Explosiveness in the return game gives Texas A&M a potential field position advantage, creating shorter drives and more scoring opportunities.
Arkansas is less potent with its returns but is decent in coverage and rarely allows big, costly returns and could challenge Texas A&M’s return specialists.
Who is favored?
The betting markets have consistently favored the Aggies by more than a touchdown since the open.
Texas A&M is a 7.5 point favorite against Arkansas on the road, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 58.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Texas A&M at -310 and for Arkansas at +250 to win outright.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas prediction: Who wins?
A&M’s balanced offensive attack, highlighted by a potent downfield game, combined with superior defense, should be able to overcome the Razorbacks’ considerable defensive deficiencies.
Arkansas will rely on some promising offensive bursts but faces an uphill battle to keep the game close in the face of the Aggies’ dominant front seven.
College Football HQ picks...
- Texas A&M wins 37-23
- Covers the spread
- And hits the over
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
When: Sat., Oct. 18
Where: Arkansas
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
TV: ESPN network