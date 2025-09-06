Ranking the 5 most expensive ticket prices for Week 2 of college football
Heading into a Week 2 filled with rivalry matchups and cross-conference showdowns, ESPN has listed the lowest ticket prices of every college football game from this weekend. As you scroll through the scoreboard for the day, each game has the ticket price noted right next to it.
We've compiled a ranking of the top five highest prices for game this weekend, then added a small list of the surprisingly low ticket prices, which you can check out below:
5 Most Expensive Ticket Prices for Week 2
1. Kansas at Missouri | $192
On the surface, a matchup between Kansas and Missouri may not appear a major draw, but the renewal of the Border War is cause for a sellout. For the first time since the Tigers fled the Big 12 back in 2011, Mizzou and KU will renew their historic rivalry and battle once again for the Indian War Drum, which Missouri has held since 2009. With a solid Kansas unit coming into Columbia to renew a classic old-Big 12 head-to-head against a Tiger program that's won 10+ games in back to back seasons, ticket prices are sky high.
2. Iowa at Iowa State | $130
Well, the midwestern rivalry matchups are dominating at the box office this week, as the cross-conference intra-state Cy-Hawk game. Iowa is not ranked at the moment when they often have been, while Iowa State is currently slotted No. 16 in the AP Poll and looking to repeat as Cy-Hawk winners after escaping with a one-point victory in Iowa City a year ago.
3. Lindenwood at App State | $118
Appalachian State fired up their fans with a 34-11 drubbing of the Charlotte 49ers on the road and now return to Boone, NC to face a Lindenwood club they'll likely blow out. So, why are tickets nearly 120 bucks? Excitement for Mountaineer football must by high, since the home opener has been a sellout since July 20. Anyone trying to get into the game at this point is either out of luck or out of a couple hundred dollars.
4. Stanford at BYU | $101
Stanford may not be a great draw, but the school from Palo Alto may have a ton of alumni who fancy themselves a trip into the elevation to see their squad play in Provo just a little bit outside Salt Lake City. But let's not forget the BYU fans, either, who routinely pack LaVell Edwards Stadium and have plenty to cheer for with a 1-0 team that's coming off an awesome 2024 season.
5. Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina | $90
The lowest ticket price for Alabama's home game is merely 10 dollars, but in order to gain entry into the Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina game, you'll need roughly nine times that much cash. The Chanticlers struggled in their season-opening loss to Virginia but hope to rebound against a Charleston Southern squad that mustered just three points in a 42-point loss to Vanderbilt last weekend.
Shockingly LOW ticket prices
Bethune Cookman at Miami | $6
FIU @ Penn State | $7
UL Monroe at Alabama | $10
Michigan at OU | $57
It's funny to see schools like Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State with immensely higher ticket prices for their matchups this weekend than powerhouses like Miami, Penn State and Alabama, three preseason top-10 clubs all facing cupcake Week 2 foes. For Miami and Penn State particulalry, it's wild that there isn't more excitement for a pair of teams squarely in the College Football Playoff discussion.
As for Michigan and Oklahoma, that $57 price isn't bad, but it's surprising that the biggest game of Saturday isn't among the upper tier of highest get-in ticket prices. Surely, though, there will be a packed stadium screaming their lungs out by kickoff.