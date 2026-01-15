Former 5-star prospect strongly linked to two major college football programs

Missouri finished the 2025 season 8–5 (4–4 SEC) and closed with a Gator Bowl loss to Virginia, a notable drop-off from its 11–2 finish in 2023 and 10–3 season in 2024, when the Tigers finished inside the AP Top 25 in consecutive years.

While Missouri was inconsistent throughout the year, one unit the Tigers could consistently rely on was the defense.

The group finished eighth nationally in total yards allowed (277.3 per game) and 17th in scoring defense (18.9 points per game) while competing in a loaded SEC schedule.

That unit generated several high-impact plays, with junior edge rusher Damon Wilson emerging as Missouri’s most dangerous pass-rushing threat.

Across 13 games in 2025, Wilson posted 23 total tackles (nine solo), 9.0 sacks, and 9.5 tackles for loss, adding two fumble recoveries, two passes defended, and one interception.

Wilson originally signed with Georgia out of high school as a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 3 edge rusher in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, choosing the Bulldogs over offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Arizona State, Clemson, and others.

After two seasons with limited production in Athens, however, Wilson transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2025 campaign, where he produced the breakout pass-rush tape that has Power Five contenders circling after he entered the transfer portal following the regular season.

Now ranked as On3’s No. 5 overall transfer portal prospect, Wilson has drawn widespread interest, and On3’s Pete Nakos reported Thursday that he has officially scheduled visits with Texas Tech and Miami.

Missouri Tigers defensive end Damon Wilson II (8) celebrates after recovering a fumble | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Both programs offer more than positional need; each brings a recent track record of national contention, established coaching staffs, and brand recognition as two of college football’s most visible programs.

Texas Tech captured the Big 12 title and earned a College Football Playoff berth in 2025, continuing a recent trend of developing impact pass rushers, including Jacob Rodriguez, John Curry, and David Bailey.

Miami, meanwhile, rode a strengthened defensive front during its 2025 CFP run, putting the Hurricanes within one win of a national championship.

That trajectory has elevated Miami’s urgency to add depth and high-ceiling edge talent capable of sustaining its defensive momentum into next season.

The Hurricanes’ aggressive roster management and NIL infrastructure further position Miami as a premier destination for transfer portal edge rushers.

Wilson profiles as a rush-first edge defender with the bend, first-step explosiveness, and length to fit seamlessly into Texas Tech’s pressure-based schemes or Miami’s multiple-front system, and at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, he offers NFL-caliber traits that both staffs covet.

With the NCAA’s condensed winter transfer window opening Jan. 2 and closing Jan. 16, and On3 reporting visits taking place this week, a decision is widely expected in the coming days as programs finalize evaluations before the window shuts.

