College Football HQ

2025 college football passing leaders after Week 6

The Week 6 passing report is in.

Patrick Previty

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson
Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Week 6 passing report is in. The race tightened in the middle, but Baylor's Sawyer Robertson widened his lead at the top, with multiple Power 4 quarterbacks climbing on efficiency more than volume. Some familiar faces also make the list in Maverick McIvor, Darian Mensah and Jayden Maiava.

10. Josh Hoover, TCU — 1,517 yards

Hoover is 113-for-168 (67.3%) for 1,517 yards, 15 TD's, and 4 INT's, averaging 9.0 YPA with a 167.8 passer rating. That’s the best TD total in the top 10's bottom half and paired with top-third efficiency. Hoover went 23-of-33 for 275 yards and 4 TD (plus a rushing TD) in a 35–21 win over Colorado Saturday.

9. Walker Eget, San Jose State — 1,521 yards

Eget is 120-for-194 (61.9%) for 1,521 yards, 9 TD's, 3 INT's, 7.8 YPA, and a 139.9 rating. The Spartans' downfield game keeps him hovering inside the top 10 on volume with solid ball security. Eget went 26-of-30 for 334 yards and 3 TD in a 35–28 win over New Mexico in his last game.

Walker Eget
San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

8. Maalik Murphy, Oregon State — 1,523 yards

Despite the struggles Oregon State has faced Murphy is 132-for-221 (59.7%) for 1,523 yards, 9 TD's, 7 INT's, 6.9 YPA, and a 124.7 rating. The raw yardage is there, but being able to limit the turnovers will be important for him moving forward. Murphy recently went 30-of-45 for 358 yards, 2 TD and 2 INT in a 45–35 loss to Oregon.

7. Joe Fagnano, UConn — 1,556 yards

Fagnano is 131-for-195 (67.2%) for 1,556 yards, 11 TD's, 0 INT's, 8.0 YPA, and a 152.8 rating. He remains interception-free through six games and has been able to throw it around the yard. In Week 6, Fagnano went 22-of-28 for 355 yards and 4 TD in a 45–21 win over FIU.

6. Luke Altmyer, Illinois — 1,573 yards

Altmyer is 109-for-148 (73.6%) for 1,573 yards, 12 TD's, 0 INT's, 10.6 YPA, and a 189.7 rating. His efficiency sits near the very top nationally and Illinois got another win against Purdue last week. Altmyer went 19-of-22 for 390 yards and 1 TD in the 43–27 win. He will have his biggest test yet with No. 1 Ohio State coming into town this week.

Luke Altmyer
Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

5. Jayden Maiava, USC — 1,587 yards

Maiava is 98-for-139 (70.5%) for 1,587 yards, 11 TD's, 1 INT, a blistering 11.4 YPA, and a 191.1 rating. No one in the top 10 has YPA value like Maiava right now (Altmyer is No. 2 at 10.6 YPA). USC was on a bye in Week 6 but prior to that Maiava went 30-of-43 for 364 yards, 2 TD and 1 INT in a 34–32 loss at Illinois.

4. CJ Bailey, NC State — 1,660 yards

Bailey is 138-for-185 (74.6%) for 1,660 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs, 9.0 YPA, and a 168.8 rating. Last week NC State faced Campbell and Bailey went 20-of-23 for 337 yards and 4 TD (all in the first half) in a 56–10 win.

3. Maverick McIvor, Western Kentucky — 1,704 yards

McIvor is 151-for-223 (67.7%) for 1,704 yards, 12 TD's, 2 INT's, 7.6 YPA, and a 147.9 rating. McIvor has been a regular on this list and played well in his last game against Missouri State. In the 27-22 win, McIvor went 26-of-39 for 317 yards and 1 TD.

2. Darian Mensah, Duke — 1,838 yards

Mensah is 143-for-205 (69.8%) for 1,838 yards, 15 TD's, 2 INT's, 9.0 YPA, and a 167.3 rating. He most recently went for 265 yards and 2 TD in a 45–21 road win at Cal.

Darian Mensah
Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

1. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor — 2,058 yards

Robertson is 158-for-248 (63.7%) for an FBS-best 2,058 yards, with 19 TD's, 4 INT's, 8.3 YPA, and a 155.5 rating. He leads the nation in passing yards and remains the pace car for the midseason race. He just went 28-of-36 for 345 yards and 2 TD (plus a rushing TD) in a 35–34 win over Kansas State.

Read More on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Patrick Previty
PATRICK PREVITY

In addition to writing for On SI, Patrick is also a site expert for Canes Warning and has previously written for outlets such as Betsided, Orlando Magic Daily and Southbound and Down. He serves as a sideline reporter for ESPN+, covering UCF athletics and the Big 12 Conference. In 2024, he hosted a live, on-site UCF football pregame show that aired on ESPN+. Patrick has interviewed numerous figures in the college sports world, ranging from players to UCF’s athletic director. Recently, he traveled to Mobile, Ala., to cover the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he spoke with multiple NFL Draft prospects. Patrick also hosts coverage of the Orlando Magic for Digest Media on YouTube and has become one of the leading voices on the team in the region. Patrick also helps run the social media department for The Voice of College Football Network, focusing on breaking news and digital storytelling. Patrick previously spent time at CNN in the sports department, where he assisted with CNN’s World Sport show and Bleacher Report updates for morning programming. Hailing from the Tampa Bay Area, Patrick is a lifelong fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando Magic and UCF Knights.

Home/Rankings