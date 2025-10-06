2025 college football passing leaders after Week 6
The Week 6 passing report is in. The race tightened in the middle, but Baylor's Sawyer Robertson widened his lead at the top, with multiple Power 4 quarterbacks climbing on efficiency more than volume. Some familiar faces also make the list in Maverick McIvor, Darian Mensah and Jayden Maiava.
10. Josh Hoover, TCU — 1,517 yards
Hoover is 113-for-168 (67.3%) for 1,517 yards, 15 TD's, and 4 INT's, averaging 9.0 YPA with a 167.8 passer rating. That’s the best TD total in the top 10's bottom half and paired with top-third efficiency. Hoover went 23-of-33 for 275 yards and 4 TD (plus a rushing TD) in a 35–21 win over Colorado Saturday.
9. Walker Eget, San Jose State — 1,521 yards
Eget is 120-for-194 (61.9%) for 1,521 yards, 9 TD's, 3 INT's, 7.8 YPA, and a 139.9 rating. The Spartans' downfield game keeps him hovering inside the top 10 on volume with solid ball security. Eget went 26-of-30 for 334 yards and 3 TD in a 35–28 win over New Mexico in his last game.
8. Maalik Murphy, Oregon State — 1,523 yards
Despite the struggles Oregon State has faced Murphy is 132-for-221 (59.7%) for 1,523 yards, 9 TD's, 7 INT's, 6.9 YPA, and a 124.7 rating. The raw yardage is there, but being able to limit the turnovers will be important for him moving forward. Murphy recently went 30-of-45 for 358 yards, 2 TD and 2 INT in a 45–35 loss to Oregon.
7. Joe Fagnano, UConn — 1,556 yards
Fagnano is 131-for-195 (67.2%) for 1,556 yards, 11 TD's, 0 INT's, 8.0 YPA, and a 152.8 rating. He remains interception-free through six games and has been able to throw it around the yard. In Week 6, Fagnano went 22-of-28 for 355 yards and 4 TD in a 45–21 win over FIU.
6. Luke Altmyer, Illinois — 1,573 yards
Altmyer is 109-for-148 (73.6%) for 1,573 yards, 12 TD's, 0 INT's, 10.6 YPA, and a 189.7 rating. His efficiency sits near the very top nationally and Illinois got another win against Purdue last week. Altmyer went 19-of-22 for 390 yards and 1 TD in the 43–27 win. He will have his biggest test yet with No. 1 Ohio State coming into town this week.
5. Jayden Maiava, USC — 1,587 yards
Maiava is 98-for-139 (70.5%) for 1,587 yards, 11 TD's, 1 INT, a blistering 11.4 YPA, and a 191.1 rating. No one in the top 10 has YPA value like Maiava right now (Altmyer is No. 2 at 10.6 YPA). USC was on a bye in Week 6 but prior to that Maiava went 30-of-43 for 364 yards, 2 TD and 1 INT in a 34–32 loss at Illinois.
4. CJ Bailey, NC State — 1,660 yards
Bailey is 138-for-185 (74.6%) for 1,660 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs, 9.0 YPA, and a 168.8 rating. Last week NC State faced Campbell and Bailey went 20-of-23 for 337 yards and 4 TD (all in the first half) in a 56–10 win.
3. Maverick McIvor, Western Kentucky — 1,704 yards
McIvor is 151-for-223 (67.7%) for 1,704 yards, 12 TD's, 2 INT's, 7.6 YPA, and a 147.9 rating. McIvor has been a regular on this list and played well in his last game against Missouri State. In the 27-22 win, McIvor went 26-of-39 for 317 yards and 1 TD.
2. Darian Mensah, Duke — 1,838 yards
Mensah is 143-for-205 (69.8%) for 1,838 yards, 15 TD's, 2 INT's, 9.0 YPA, and a 167.3 rating. He most recently went for 265 yards and 2 TD in a 45–21 road win at Cal.
1. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor — 2,058 yards
Robertson is 158-for-248 (63.7%) for an FBS-best 2,058 yards, with 19 TD's, 4 INT's, 8.3 YPA, and a 155.5 rating. He leads the nation in passing yards and remains the pace car for the midseason race. He just went 28-of-36 for 345 yards and 2 TD (plus a rushing TD) in a 35–34 win over Kansas State.