Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 7 games

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will originate from Champaign, while College GameDay heads to Eugene.

Patrick Previty

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten and its TV partners have set the slate for Week 7, highlighted by No. 1 Ohio State at No. 22 Illinois in FOX's Big Noon window, No. 8 Indiana at No. 2 Oregon on CBS in the late afternoon, and No. 20 Michigan at USC in NBC primetime. FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will originate from Champaign, while College GameDay heads to Eugene. All times Eastern and subject to change.

Friday, Oct. 10 (Week 7)

  • Rutgers at Washington — 9:00 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Oct. 11 (Week 7)

  • Ohio State at Illinois — 12:00 p.m., FOX
  • UCLA at Michigan State — 12:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Indiana at Oregon — 3:30 p.m., CBS
  • Northwestern at Penn State — 3:30 p.m., FS1
  • Nebraska at Maryland — 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Iowa at Wisconsin — 7:00 p.m., FS1
  • Michigan at USC — 7:30 p.m., NBC
  • Purdue at Minnesota — 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Patrick Previty
