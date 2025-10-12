2025 college football passing leaders after Week 7
The Week 7 passing report is in. Baylor's Sawyer Robertson remains out front even after being on a bye this weekend. Familiar names such as Duke's Darian Mensah, Rutgers' Athan Kaliakmanis, and USC's Jayden Maiava are still in the chase.
10. Jalen Kitna, UAB — 1,776 yards
Kitna is 161-for-233 (69.1%) for 1,776 yards, 10 TD's and 4 INT's, averaging 7.6 YPA with a 143.9 rating. In Week 7, he went 29-of-41 for 261 yards and 1 TD (no INT) in a 53–33 loss at Florida Atlantic.
9. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers — 1,785 yards
Kaliakmanis is 138-for-209 (66%) for 1,785 yards, 11 TD's and 3 INT's, 8.5 YPA, and a 152.3 rating. He set career highs in attempts and yards on Friday, going 31-of-50 for 386 yards with 2 TD and 1 INT in a 38–19 loss at Washington.
8. Caden Veltkamp, Florida Atlantic — 1,785 yards
Veltkamp is 164-for-252 (65.1%) for 1,785 yards, 14 TD's and 9 INT's, 7.1 YPA, and a 135.8 rating. He threw 3 TD passes (20-of-30, 297 yards) as FAU beat UAB 53–33 on Saturday.
7. Walker Eget, San Jose State — 1,816 yards
Eget is 143-for-231 (61.9%) for 1,816 yards, 13 TD's and 3 INT's, 7.9 YPA, and a 143.9 rating. He posted 295 yards and 4 TD (23-of-37) in a 35–28 defeat at Wyoming.
6. Luke Altmyer, Illinois — 1,821 yards
Altmyer is 139-for-192 (72.4%) for 1,821 yards, 13 TD's and 1 INT, 9.5 YPA, and a 173.4 rating. Against No. 1 Ohio State, he went 30-of-44 for 248 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT in a 34–16 loss.
5. Darian Mensah, Duke — 1,838 yards
Mensah is 143-for-205 (69.8%) for 1,838 yards, 15 TD's and 2 INT's, 9.0 YPA, and a 167.3 rating. Duke was on a bye in Week 7; in his last game (Oct. 4), Mensah went 22-of-30 for 265 yards and 2 TD in a 45–21 win at Cal.
4. CJ Bailey, NC State — 1,846 yards
Bailey is 155-for-215 (72.1%) for 1,846 yards, 14 TD's and 7 INT's, 8.6 YPA, and a 159.2 rating. He finished 17-of-30 for 186 yards with 1 TD and 3 INT in Saturday’s 36–7 loss at Notre Dame.
3. Jayden Maiava, USC — 1,852 yards
Maiava is 123-for-171 (71.9%) for 1,852 yards, 13 TD's and 2 INT's, a blistering 10.8 YPA, and a 185.6 rating. USC beat Michigan 31–13 as Maiava went 25-of-32 for 265 yards with 2 TD and 1 INT.
2. Josh Hoover, TCU — 1,893 yards
Hoover is 139-for-215 (64.7%) for 1,893 yards, 18 TD's and 6 INT's, 8.8 YPA, and a 160.7 rating. He threw for 376 yards and 3 TD (26-of-47) in a 41–28 loss at Kansas State in Week 7.
1. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor — 2,058 yards
Robertson is 158-for-248 (63.7%) for an FBS-best 2,058 yards, with 19 TD's, 4 INT's, 8.3 YPA, and a 155.5 rating. Baylor was off in Week 7; in his last outing (Oct. 4), Robertson went 25-of-39 for 345 yards and 2 TD in a 35–34 win over Kansas State.