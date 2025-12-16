$2.1 million college football QB announces return to Big Ten program

Jayden Maiava confirmed Tuesday that he will return as USC’s starting quarterback in 2026, a move that keeps the Trojans’ offense intact following a productive 2025 season.

In 2025, Maiava threw for 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, along with 150 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, and a 66.2% completion rate, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors.

Maiava’s marketability has translated into off-field value as well, with a reported NIL valuation of around $2.1 million, placing him among the most commercially valuable quarterbacks in college football.

Maiava’s choice to forgo the NFL draft gives head coach Lincoln Riley a practiced starter to anchor an offense that finished the regular season 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten) and is headed to the Alamo Bowl on December 30 against TCU.

A three-star recruit who began his college career at UNLV, Maiava transferred to USC in 2024 and worked into the starting role after demonstrating growth in year one with the Trojans.

Maiava committed to the Rebels over offers from Auburn, Louisville, and Tennessee and was the No. 53-ranked quarterback in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

In his lone season with UNLV, he completed 63.5% of his passes for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, along with 277 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley built his reputation on quarterback development, coaching back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners at Oklahoma in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, working with future NFL star Jalen Hurts, and later guiding Caleb Williams to a Heisman Trophy at USC in 2022.

The decision to retain Maiava reflects Riley’s preference for offensive stability, leaning on a quarterback already familiar with his system after a nine-win season.

Beyond wins and losses, retaining a quarterback with one of USC’s highest NIL valuations strengthens the Trojans’ ability to attract endorsement partnerships and reinforces USC’s commercial footprint in recruiting conversations.

