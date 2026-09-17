2026 Big 12 Quarterback Power Rankings Ahead of Week 3

An impressive duel between Noah Fifita and Bear Bachmeier, brutal second halves for Isaiah Marshall and Cutter Boley and the turnaround of a lifetime for Drew Mestemaker were among the key storylines for Big 12 quarterbacks in Week 2.

The injury bug has unfortunately bitten Big 12 quarterbacks less than three weeks into the season. Baylor starter DJ Lagway is trending to miss a second consecutive game due to an ankle issue, and UCF starter Alonza Barnett is out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury.

Week 3 is mostly a tune-up week for the Big 12 before it reaches the meat of conference play, but it does feature a pair of conference matchups. Texas Tech's matchup with Houston marks Will Hammond's first start in conference play, and Arizona State's meeting with Kansas in London, England is the first Big 12 start for the aforementioned Marshall and Boley.

In addition to the conference matchups, Michael Hawkins Jr. and Julian Lewis both test themselves with Power Four foes. Northwestern is the second Power Four defense Lewis faces prior to Big 12 play; he was 14-of-27 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown in Colorado's 14-13 win at Georgia Tech.

Below, we rank the eight best quarterbacks in the Big 12 entering Week 3 of the 2026 college football season.

8. DJ Lagway

Lagway suffered his ankle injury in Baylor's 17-16 loss to Auburn in Week 1. The Bears started Nate Bennett in their 44-3 win over Prairie View A&M and are expected to do so again this week.

Baylor ends its non-conference schedule against Louisiana Tech in Week 3 (4 p.m. EDT, ESPNU). Lagway no longer has an opportunity to get right before conference play, but reports are indicating he should be available for the conference opener against Colorado in Week 4.

7. Cutter Boley

There was plenty of good from Boley in Arizona State’s 48-20 loss at Texas A&M; he and Reed Harris picked apart the secondary in the first three quarters, a stretch highlighted by a 58-yard touchdown pass. The first of the two pick sixes was caused by an Aggie defender shoving Boley’s tackle into him, but the second was thrown a little too far ahead of Omarion Miller.

Arizona State travels to London, England to open conference play against Kansas (Noon EDT, FS1). The Jayhawks’ secondary struggled mightily with Austin Simmons and the Missouri passing attack last week, so this is a great opportunity for Boley to bounce back.

6. Avery Johnson

Sep 12, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) look for someone to pass to during the first quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson's afternoon was not flawless in Kansas State’s 34-7 victory over Washington State. Twice in the second quarter, Johnson stared down a receiver near the sideline on plays that resulted in interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. None of the touchdowns he threw were on high-difficulty throws, but he did finish with 78 rush yards.

Tulane is the last non-conference foe Kansas State plays this season (Noon EDT, ESPN2). Duke quarterback Walker Eget was inefficient throwing the ball against the Green Wave but the run defense has proven faulty through two weeks, an area Johnson could exploit with his legs.

5. Drew Mestemaker

A week after his team suffered a dreadful loss at Tulsa, Mestemaker was the hero in Oklahoma State’s 39-31 upset of Oregon. The two interceptions he threw were on passes that were tipped at the line of scrimmage; he opened the game with a 75-yard run and helicoptered into the end zone for the Cowboys’ final touchdown, and he finished the afternoon with 317 yards in the air.

Oklahoma State ends its non-conference schedule with Murray State this week (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+). The Racers should be the worst defense Mestemaker faces all season, so his day should end early so he can rest for the conference opener at West Virginia.

4. Conner Weigman

Sep 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) rolls out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Southern University Jaguars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman’s night came to an end in the second quarter of Houston’s 77-6 beatdown of Southern. He completed nine of 12 pass attempts for 120 yards and three touchdowns before five-star freshman Keisean Henderson took over.

The Cougars open conference play at Texas Tech Friday (8 p.m. EDT, FOX). The Red Raiders allowed Oregon State to throw for 413 yards last week, a concerning sign for what was expected to be a stout defense prior to the season.

3. Bear Bachmeier

Bachmeier was responsible for all four touchdowns in BYU’s 28-17 win over Arizona. He scored the first touchdown with his feet and completed passes of all forms and fashions, including a 61-yard strike on the Cougars’ final scoring drive.

A trip to Colorado State marks BYU’s second non-conference game of 2026 (7:30 p.m. EDT, FS1). Bachmeier is the only Power Four quarterback the Rams will see this season.

2. Noah Fifita

Sep 12, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the BYU Cougars during the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifita’s only mistake in Arizona’s loss at BYU was an interception on a play where he was blindsided by a Cougar defensive end. He hit on multiple impressive throws in his 23-of-31, 230-yard passing performance and affected the game with his legs in the first half, running for one of the Wildcats’ two touchdowns.

Arizona plays its second non-conference game against Northern Illinois this week (10:30 p.m. EDT, TNT). The Huskies are 0-2 and have yet to face a quarterback of Fifita’s caliber.

1. Devon Dampier

Dampier accounted for 311 yards of offense in Utah’s 43-10 beatdown of Arkansas. Like Fifita, the only blemish on Dampier’s performance was an interception he threw as a result of being blindsided by an opposing defensive end.

The last non-conference test for Dampier is against Utah State (3:30 p.m. EDT, FOX). Demond Williams Jr. was responsible for 305 yards worth of offense against the Aggies last week, but he was not responsible for Washington’s lone touchdown in the 16-14 win.