ACC football rankings, predicted order of finish as 2024 Media Days begin
The 2024 season promises to be unlike any other not just in the ACC but in college football nationally after a historic tidal wave of conference realignment and the expansion of the playoff to 12 teams. Now, as Media Days gets underway, it's time to get an updated look at the ACC power rankings.
Part of that realignment is taking place in the ACC this fall, as the conference expands to include SMU, Stanford, and Cal to its rotation, and while the additions may not shake up the league title race, they will certainly add to schools' air mileage in the future with trips to and from the West Coast.
Notably, the two teams expected to contend for the ACC football title are the two trying to get out of the conference, as Florida State and Clemson continue their lawsuits against the league in an apparent effort to try their luck somewhere else, although where exactly remains an open question.
ACC Football Rankings, Order of Finish for 2024
17. Stanford
Stanford is yet to win more than four games in a season since 2018, but second-year coach Troy Taylor does return one of the better receivers in football with Elic Ayomanor coming back. That could give the offense a bump, but otherwise the roster has a way to go before competing in the ACC.
Last year: 3-9 (2-7)
16. Virginia
Most of the Cavaliers' offense went through wideout Malik Washington, but he's in the NFL, leaving a giant hole in this attack. There will be a QB competition between Tony Muskett and Anthony Colandrea, but it remains to be seen what else is in the cupboard, especially on one of the worst defenses in the conference.
Last year: 3-9 (2-6)
15. Pittsburgh
Pat Narduzzi is known for his player development skills, and they'll be put to the test after Pitt's defense lost key contributors to the portal and the NFL. The offense was a mess last year, and the quarterback position going forward remains a question.
Last year: 3-9 (2-6)
14. Boston College
Lack of credible skill and depth on the defensive side of the ball may hinder BC in Bill O'Brien's debut season as head coach, but the offensive guru can get something out of quarterback Thomas Castellanos. While he's struggled as a passer, there's real upside there to build around.
Last year: 7-6 (3-5)
13. Wake Forest
The addition of transfer quarterback Hank Bachmeier should help revive an offense that struggled without Sam Hartman last season, and the roster returns enough experience to take a step forward. Wake's defense wasn't much, but it was better than the offense and it gets enough back, too.
Last year: 4-8 (1-7)
12. Syracuse
First-year coach Fran Brown gets transfer quarterback Kyle McCord in from Ohio State to lead an offense that needs a lot more production from its wide receivers. While the Orange roster has some promise, it needs more consistency and will rely again on thousand-yard rusher LeQuint Allen.
Last year: 6-7 (2-6)
11. Duke
After losing coach Mike Elko, the Blue Devils suffered major transfer and NFL Draft losses, but they also gained Manny Diaz as Elko's replacement. He brings a ton of success as a defensive strategist, and while there's a rebuild still to be had, quarterback Maalik Murphy is a notable addition to an offense that has promising contributors.
Last year: 8-5 (4-4)
10. Georgia Tech
Somewhat unpredictable after wins over UNC and Miami but losses to Bowling Green and BC, the Wreck was lousy on defense a year ago but brought in transfers to beef up its depth there. Haynes King returns under center in tandem with his top two targets and rushers.
Last year: 7-6 (5-3)
9. North Carolina
Major points of stability on Carolina's offense are gone after quarterback Drake Maye and wideout Tez Walker turned pro. Omarion Hampton remains, and he's one of college football's premier backs. The defense has been awful, but new coordinator Geoff Collins is a positive.
Last year: 8-5 (4-4)
8. Cal
Don't be surprised if Cal pulls off an upset or two in the ACC this fall, especially with a gifted transfer class that was among the top 15 nationally, plus the return of star tailback Jadyn Ott, who had over 1,300 rushing yards a year ago. Fernando Mendoza is potentially primed for a jump at quarterback, provided he can cut down the turnovers.
Last year: 6-7 (4-5)
7. SMU
Coming off an undefeated year in the American, the Mustangs return quarterback Preston Stone, who was top-15 nationally in passing touchdowns, rating, and yards per attempt. And head coach Rhett Lashlee scored some key transfers to beef up the defensive line, too.
Last year: 11-3 (8-0)
6. Virginia Tech
Look behind Tech's 7-6 record, and you'll see a very strong finish to last season, and while the roster returns plenty of experience, it's the play of quarterback Kyron Drones that will set the tone for this offense. When he's good, the Hokies are good. He posted over 7 yards per attempt while scoring 22 times against just 3 picks.
Last year: 7-6 (5-3)
5. Louisville
Jeff Brohm led the Cardinals to a 10-win outing and the school's first-ever ACC title game appearance in his debut as coach, and while this year he brings on another strong transfer class, they have to replace a ton of outgoing production.
Last year: 10-4 (7-1)
4. NC State
The loss of Payton Wilson hurts the Wolfpack's defense, but the unit is still deep enough to maintain last year's success with returning skill like Davin Vann and Aydan White, and the offense got better after adding transfers like quarterback Grayson McCall and wideout Noah Rogers, among others.
Last year: 9-4 (6-2)
3. Miami
Transfers galore put the Hurricanes in position to take a big step forward for head coach Mario Cristobal, who is just 12-13 in two seasons at his alma mater. Cameron Ward steps in at quarterback with 135 all-purpose touchdowns, and tailback Damien Martinez is a major upgrade. Both are working with solid receivers and a strong line. The front seven is a plus, but replacements have to be made in the back seven.
Last year: 7-6 (3-5)
2. Clemson
While the Tigers should play more strong defense this year, even despite losses to the NFL, especially in the front seven, questions remain as to whether Garrett Riley's offense can make the jump. Cade Klubnik has the toolkit to be a star at quarterback, but Clemson's absence from the playoff stems from its continued lack of a game-breaker at wide receiver.
Last year: 9-4 (4-4)
1. Florida State
A ton of the skill that got the Seminoles to an undefeated record and an ACC title is gone, but Mike Norvell worked the transfer portal hard to replace them. DJ Uiagalelei steps in at quarterback coming off a career year, as does ex-Georgia edge rusher Marvin Jones, Jr. to anchor the pass rush. New additions plus the residue of what's left from the 2023 roster, and Florida State is in position to repeat as ACC champs.
Last year: 13-1 (8-0)
