AP top 25 poll: Alabama, Michigan dip in college football rankings for Week 7
The football gods ordered an upset special this weekend and now, after a Saturday night massacre that saw four of the top 10 teams in the country, and six ranked schools altogether, take a loss, it’s time to once again re-write the AP top 25 college football rankings.
That also means at the No. 1 position after top-ranked Alabama shocked the world. Or, more accurately, after Vanderbilt shocked the world by bouncing the Crimson Tide in the most remarkable upset not just of this season, but possibly one of the biggest upsets. Ever.
AP top 25 voters are rethinking who belongs where at the top of the SEC after then-No. 4 Tennessee started slow and couldn’t finish on the road against unranked Arkansas, and are taking a cold, hard look at Missouri, the former No. 9 team that was seemingly exposed by Texas A&M.
Not to be left out, the Big Ten saw No. 10 Michigan lose its second game, on the road to unranked Washington, and USC fell to 1-2 in conference play after a stunning result at Minnesota.
As a result of the movement, there was plenty of competition among those teams that earned votes a week ago, including the likes of Army and Navy, which are both 5-0 simultaneously for the first time since the fabled 1945 season, and Pittsburgh, which is 5-0 for the first time since 1991.
So where does that leave everything as we move into the Week 7 games? Let’s take a look at who’s moving up, and who’s going down, in the new and improved AP top 25 college football rankings.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
1. Texas (52)
2. Ohio State (9)
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Georgia
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Clemson
T-11. Iowa State/Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Utah
17. Boise State
T-18. Kansas State/Indiana/Oklahoma
21. Missouri
22. Pittsburgh
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. SMU
Other teams receiving votes
These teams earned votes on the AP top 25 ballot, but not enough to qualify for the rankings
USC98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington State 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.
AP top 25 biggest movers
Michigan (Down 14). The champs are falling in the polls after a second loss.
Missouri (Down 12). Likewise for the Tigers after a bad showing at Texas A&M.
Texas A&M (Up 10). Conversely, the Aggies have earned confidence from the voters.
Alabama (Down 6). No. 1 no longer, the Crimson Tide need to regroup after Vandy.
Tennessee (Down 4). Big Orange needs answers after its offense went into neutral at Arkansas.
College football’s undefeated teams
ACC: Miami, Pittsburgh
Big Ten: Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Indiana
Big 12: BYU, Iowa State
SEC: Texas
AAC: Army, Navy
CUSA: Liberty
-
