Way-too-early Top 25 rankings for 2026 college football season

The confetti has barely settled on the Hard Rock Stadium turf, yet the page must turn. Indiana completed what may have been unthinkable a few months ago in Miami Gardens. The Hoosiers defeated the hometown Hurricanes 27-21 to cap a perfect 16-0 campaign.

Head coach Curt Cignetti engineered a turnaround that will live in college football lore forever. But in this era of the transfer portal and constant roster churn, the celebration window is short. The 2025 season provided parity and chaos. The 2026 season promises even more as traditional powers reload and new contenders emerge.

Rosters are already shifting. Coaching staffs are moving. The landscape of the sport looks different today than it did just one month ago. It is time to look ahead at who will contend for the 12-team playoff next winter.

25. Penn State Nittany Lions

2025 record: 7-6 (Won Pinstripe Bowl vs. Clemson, 22-10)

A new era begins in Happy Valley as Matt Campbell arrives from Iowa State to replace James Franklin. Campbell faces a significant rebuild, but he didn't come alone. In an unprecedented move, nearly two dozen former Cyclones followed him to Penn State, including starting quarterback Rocco Becht. This massive influx of familiar talent should help instill Campbell's culture immediately.

Matt Campbell answers questions from the media after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions' new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

While the roster lost significant production to the NFL and the portal, the combination of Big 12 transfers and remaining blue-chip talent gives Penn State a higher floor than many expect.

Becht is a proven leader who can stabilize the offense, and Campbell has a history of maximizing talent. It might be a transition year, but the Nittany Lions will be a tough out in the Big Ten.

24. Oklahoma State Cowboys

2025 record: 1-11 (No bowl game)

It might seem absurd to rank a one-win team in the preseason top 25. However, the arrival of head coach Eric Morris signals a rapid turnaround in Stillwater. Morris comes over from North Texas and brings a massive influx of talent with him. The Cowboys signed 48 players in the transfer portal. Sixteen of those players followed Morris from North Texas. This is a complete roster overhaul designed for immediate results.

Oklahoma State University introduces the new head football coach, Eric Morris, during a rally in Stillwater on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. | DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The offense will be unrecognizable compared to the unit that struggled in 2025. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker arrives to take the reins. He is joined by running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young. Linebacker Ethan Wesloski also joins the defense.

This group knows Morris’ system and can execute it from day one. Expect the Cowboys to be the most improved team in the country.

23. Boise State Broncos

2025 record: 9-5 (Lost LA Bowl vs. Washington, 38-10)

Spencer Danielson continues to keep Boise State at the forefront of the Group of 5 conversation. The Broncos have won two consecutive Mountain West titles. They are now eyeing a bigger prize in the new-look Pac-12. The team returns veteran quarterback Maddux Madsen. He provides stability at the sport's most important position. Madsen enters his third year as the starter.

Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The offense will need to replace its top pass catchers. However, the ground game remains in excellent hands.

Running backs Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards last season. Their return ensures the Broncos can control the clock and the line of scrimmage. The front seven on defense also looks formidable.

22. Tennessee Volunteers

2025 record: 8-5 (Lost Music City Bowl vs. Illinois, 30-28)

The outlook for Tennessee hinges entirely on a courtroom decision. Quarterback Joey Aguilar is currently suing the NCAA for an eighth year of eligibility. If he wins, the Volunteers get a top-10 caliber passer back in the lineup.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) pushes against an Illinois player during the 2025 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aguilar posted a 90.5 PFF grade last season. If he is unavailable, head coach Josh Heupel will have to turn to younger options, such as George MacIntyre or Faizon Brandon.

Regardless of who plays quarterback, the roster has talent. Running back DeSean Bishop returns after rushing for over 1,000 yards. The defense added significant reinforcements from the transfer portal. Edge defender Chaz Coleman highlights a group of four former Penn State players arriving in Knoxville. These additions should shore up the defense.

21. Houston Cougars

2025 record: 10-3 (Won Texas Bowl vs. LSU, 38-35)

Willie Fritz is proving to be one of the best program builders in the nation. He took Houston from four wins to 10 wins in just his second season. The Cougars capped the year with a bowl victory and enter 2026 with momentum.

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Quarterback Conner Weigman returns to lead the offense. He was instrumental in the team's turnaround.

The roster got even stronger in the offseason. Running back Makhi Hughes arrives from Oregon. Hughes previously played for Fritz at Tulane, where he rushed for over 2,700 yards in two seasons. His familiarity with the system makes him an instant impact player. The offensive line was the biggest question mark. Fritz addressed this by bringing in several starters from the Group of 5 level.

20. SMU Mustangs

2025 record: 9-4 (Won Holiday Bowl vs. Arizona, 24-19)

Rhett Lashlee has established a winning culture in Dallas. The Mustangs have been knocking on the door of an ACC title for two years. SMU will have quarterback Kevin Jennings back. He has thrown for nearly 7,000 yards over the last two seasons. His experience gives SMU an edge in close games. The offense also gets a boost from the transfer portal with 16 additions.

Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) passes against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Running back Kendrick Raphael joins the program from Cal. He rushed for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Alabama transfer Jalen Hale adds a dangerous weapon on the outside for Jennings. The defense added pass rusher Ira Singleton from USF to help generate pressure. SMU should be a contender in the ACC race.

19. Washington Huskies

2025 record: 9-4 (Won LA Bowl vs. Boise State, 38-10)

The offseason in Seattle was defined by the saga of quarterback Demond Williams Jr. He briefly entered the transfer portal before deciding to return to Washington. His return is massive for head coach Jedd Fisch. Williams led the team to a strong finish in 2025. He gives the Huskies a legitimate playmaker behind center.

Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch looks on during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Fisch has done a good job of filling holes on the roster. True freshman receiver Dezmen Roebuck looks like a future star.

The defense was a top-20 unit last year under Ryan Walters. That group should remain a strength. Linebacker Jacob Manu returns after missing time last season. He was previously a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

18. Utah Utes

2025 record: 11-2 (Won Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska, 44-22)

A new era begins in Salt Lake City. Morgan Scalley takes over as head coach following Kyle Whittingham's departure to Michigan. The transition is made easier by the return of quarterback Devon Dampier. He was the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2025. Dampier gives the Utes a dynamic threat to build the offense around.

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The roster did suffer some attrition. Several key players followed Whittingham to Ann Arbor. The offensive line will need to be rebuilt. However, Scalley retained his most important piece in Dampier.

The program also added productive skill players via the portal. Running back Steve Chavez-Soto joins from San Jose State.

17. Louisville Cardinals

2025 record: 9-4 (Won Boca Raton Bowl vs. Toledo, 27-22)

Jeff Brohm continues to produce consistent winners at his alma mater. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in three straight seasons. The 2026 squad features one of the most exciting running backs in the country.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) joined the Louisville Cardinals via the transfer portal. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Isaac Brown returns after averaging 8.8 yards per carry, and he will be one of the top running backs in college football next season. He is joined by Keyjuan Brown to form a potent backfield duo.

The big question is at quarterback. Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz arrives to take over the offense. He was a highly touted recruit who was stuck behind a loaded depth chart in Columbus. If he lives up to his potential, Louisville will be dangerous. The defense returns pass rusher Clev Lubin.

16. Missouri Tigers

2025 record: 8-5 (Lost Gator Bowl vs. Virginia, 13-7)

Missouri took a slight step back in the win column last year. However, the pieces are there for a rebound in 2026.

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Tigers boast the nation's best running back in Ahmad Hardy. He led all backs in yards after contact. His physical running style sets the tone for the entire team. The offense will lean heavily on him.

The quarterback situation is a battle to watch. Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons will compete with sophomore Matt Zollers. Simmons started the 2025 season as the starter for the Rebels before an injury. The defense added Auburn linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. to the middle of the unit. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz always fields a competitive squad.

15. Alabama Crimson Tide

2025 record: 11-4 (Lost CFP Quarterfinal vs. Indiana, 38-3)

Kalen DeBoer enters his second season with high expectations but significant roster turnover. Quarterback Ty Simpson is off to the NFL.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer looks on before the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide will have a new signal-caller. The battle will likely be between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. Both are talented but unproven at this level. The offense also lost major production at wide receiver and along the offensive line.

The defense was decimated by departures in the front seven. However, the secondary remains intact. Head coach DeBoer returns his entire starting defensive backfield. Cornerback Zabien Brown and safety Keon Sabb provide a safety net for the new starters up front. Alabama is always talented, but there are more questions than usual in Tuscaloosa.

14. USC Trojans

2025 record: 9-4 (Lost Alamo Bowl vs. TCU, 30-27)

Lincoln Riley enters a critical fifth season at USC. The pressure is on to return to the playoff. Quarterback Jayden Maiava returns after finishing fourth nationally in passing yards. He gives the Trojans an elite passer to execute Riley's scheme. The entire offensive line is back as well. That continuity should lead to plenty of points.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) poses with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The defense remains the primary concern. Coordinator D'Anton Lynn left for Penn State. Riley has yet to name a replacement. The unit must improve for USC to contend for a title.

The Trojans signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Expect several true freshmen to push for playing time immediately.

13. Michigan Wolverines

2025 record: 9-4 (Lost Citrus Bowl vs. Texas, 41-27)

The Wolverines pulled off the hire of the offseason by landing Kyle Whittingham. He brings a reputation for toughness and discipline. He also brought offensive coordinator Jason Beck with him. Beck's system should unlock the potential of quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood enters his sophomore year with sky-high expectations.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks on after warms up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running back Jordan Marshall returns to anchor the ground game. The offense should be balanced and physical. The defense lost a lot of experience in the front seven.

However, the arrival of Utah transfer John Henry Daley helps immediately. Daley recorded 11.5 sacks last season. The secondary features playmakers like Zeke Berry.

12. Oklahoma Sooners

2025 record: 10-3 (Lost CFP First Round vs. Alabama, 34-24)

Oklahoma reached the playoff last year on the strength of its defense. The offense struggled to find consistency. That should change in 2026. Quarterback John Mateer returns fully healthy. He showed flashes of brilliance before a hand injury slowed him down. The receiving corps got a major upgrade in the portal.

Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) reacts following the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parker Livingstone arrives from Texas, and Trell Harris comes in from Virginia. They provide Mateer with reliable targets.

Brent Venables will have the defense playing at a high level again. The unit returns key players, including linebacker Kip Lewis and safety Peyton Bowen. Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan adds depth to the linebacker room.

11. BYU Cougars

2025 record: 12-2 (Won Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Georgia Tech, 25-21)

Kalani Sitake has built a consistent winner in Provo. The Cougars have won 23 games over the last two seasons. They narrowly missed the playoff last year and are hungry to break through. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier returns after winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors. His development is key to the team's ceiling.

BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) works out prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Camping World Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Running back LJ Martin is back after rushing for nearly 1,300 yards. The offense also added veteran offensive linemen from the transfer portal to pave the way. The defense lost its coordinator to Michigan.

However, Sitake's defensive background ensures the unit will remain competitive. Linebacker Cade Uluave transfers in from Cal to lead the defense.

10. Miami Hurricanes

2025 record: 13-3 (Lost CFP National Championship vs. Indiana, 27-21)

The Hurricanes came agonizingly close to a national title. They now face the challenge of reloading. The biggest question is at quarterback. The team is the favorite to land Duke transfer Darian Mensah. He led the Power Four in passing yards last season. His addition would instantly make Miami an ACC favorite again.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The roster remains talented despite NFL departures. Wide receiver Malachi Toney is a superstar in the making. Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. provides a physical presence in the backfield.

The defensive line lost stars Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. Young players like Justin Scott will need to step up to fill the void.

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders

2025 record: 12-2 (Lost CFP Quarterfinal vs. Oregon, 23-0)

The Red Raiders won the Big 12 title last year and have no intention of slowing down. Head coach Joey McGuire has turned Lubbock into a destination for top talent.

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire on the sidelines against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Texas Tech landed the No. 1 transfer class in the country a year ago and finished among the top 10 this season. The headliner is Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby. He was one of the highest-graded passers in the nation last season.

The offense will be explosive. Sorsby has weapons like Coy Eakin returning on the outside. The running game features a dangerous duo in Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams. The defense lost production in the front seven. However, transfers like Mateen Ibirogba and Trey White arrive to plug the gaps.

8. Texas A&M Aggies

2025 record: 11-2 (Lost CFP First Round vs. Miami, 10-3)

Mike Elko led the Aggies to the playoffs in his second season. The expectation is now to win a game in the tournament.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Quarterback Marcel Reed returns for his third year as the starter. He needs to show more consistency, but his dual-threat ability is elite. He has a top-tier target in Mario Craver returning.

The offensive line was rebuilt through the transfer portal. Four transfers with starting experience join the unit. This should give Reed more time to operate. The defense ranked fourth in sacks last year. The front four was restocked with transfers like Anto Saka from Northwestern. The secondary also added veteran playmakers.

7. LSU Tigers

2025 record: 7-6 (Lost Texas Bowl vs. Houston, 38-35)

The Lane Kiffin era has arrived in Baton Rouge. LSU made the splashiest hire of the cycle by bringing Kiffin over from Ole Miss. He immediately went to work on the roster.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Tigers signed the top transfer portal class in the nation. Quarterback Sam Leavitt follows Kiffin to LSU. He is a proven winner who led Arizona State to a Big 12 title.

The offense will look completely different. Kiffin brought in four transfer wide receivers to overhaul the passing game. The offensive line also gets a boost from Ole Miss transfer Devin Harper. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker was retained. He led a solid unit last year and returns standouts like Whit Weeks.

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2025 record: 10-2 (Bowl game opt-out)

Notre Dame missed the playoff last year but is primed for a run in 2026. Marcus Freeman has built a roster capable of competing with anyone.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Quarterback CJ Carr enters his second year as the starter. He is a Heisman favorite according to early odds. The passing game gets a massive upgrade with transfer receivers Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham.

The defense is the strength of the team. Cornerback Leonard Moore is arguably the best defensive player in the country. He anchors a secondary that locks down opponents. The front seven features linebackers Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Drayk Bowen. The addition of Alabama edge rusher Keon Keeley adds another dimension to the pass rush.

5. Indiana Hoosiers

2025 record: 16-0 (Won CFP National Championship vs. Miami, 27-21)

The defending national champions have earned their spot in the top five. Curt Cignetti proved doubters wrong last year. He will try to do it again with a new quarterback. TCU transfer Josh Hoover takes over the offense. He has thrown for over 9,000 yards in his career. He replaces Fernando Mendoza.

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) joined the Indiana Hoosiers program via the transfer portal. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The roster saw significant turnover after the title run. However, Cignetti reloaded in the portal. Michigan State receiver Nick Marsh and Boston College running back Turbo Richard are dynamic additions.

The offensive line brings back All-American tackle Carter Smith. Indiana will prove to be far from a one-year wonder.

4. Georgia Bulldogs

2025 record: 12-2 (Lost CFP Quarterfinal vs. Ole Miss, 39-34)

Kirby Smart has the Bulldogs operating as a perennial contender. Quarterback Gunner Stockton returns for his second year as the starter. He improved steadily throughout last season. The running game remains elite with Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens. The offensive line returns four starters to pave the way.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The defense was young last year. That experience will pay dividends in 2026. Safety KJ Bolden is a star in the secondary. The unit added Clemson safety Khalil Barnes to play alongside him.

The pass rush needs to improve after struggling to generate sacks. However, the talent is there for a dominant season.

3. Texas Longhorns

2025 record: 10-3 (Won Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan, 41-27)

Steve Sarkisian went all-in this offseason. The Longhorns missed the playoff last year and responded by loading up.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Quarterback Arch Manning returns after a strong finish to the season. He has a new weapon in Auburn transfer receiver Cam Coleman. The backfield adds NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown.

The defense will be led by new coordinator Will Muschamp. He inherits a unit with elite talent. Edge rusher Colin Simmons is a force off the edge. Linebacker Rasheem Biles joins from Pitt to shore up the middle. The secondary is young but talented. Texas has no excuses in 2026.

2. Oregon Ducks

2025 record: 13-2 (Lost CFP Semifinal vs. Indiana, 56-22)

Oregon received the biggest news of the offseason when Dante Moore announced his return. The star quarterback bypassed the NFL Draft to take another shot at a title. He leads an offense loaded with weapons.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart form a terrifying duo. Running back Jordan Davison provides balance.

Head coach Dan Lanning has to replace both coordinators. However, the roster is stacked. The entire defensive line returns. Matayo Uiagalelei anchors a front that should dominate the trenches. The secondary added Minnesota safety Koi Perich. The Ducks have all the pieces to win it all.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2025 record: 12-2 (Lost CFP Quarterfinal vs. Miami, 24-14)

Ryan Day has arguably the most talented roster of his tenure. The combination of Julian Sayin, who ranks No. 1 in my top college football quarterbacks list, and Jeremiah Smith is a cheat code that few defenses will be able to solve. The addition of elite recruits like Chris Henry Jr. only adds to the embarrassment of riches in Columbus.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the defense suffered heavy losses to the NFL, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has proven he can rebuild on the fly.

Safety Earl Little Jr. and linebacker Qua Russaw arrive from the portal to fill immediate needs. If the new pieces gel quickly, Ohio State enters the offseason as the undisputed team to beat.

Near misses: Virginia Tech, Iowa, Florida, Arizona State, South Carolina

