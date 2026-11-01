AP Top 25 Poll: Ohio State Sinks, Georgia Jumps in New College Football Rankings

Just one week ago, Ohio State had 10 first-place votes in its back pocket, but now the Big Ten title contenders have watched their vote total collapse after a surprise loss as the new AP top 25 college football rankings look a little different at the top.

Suddenly, the preseason No. 1 Buckeyes have basically no margin for error , sitting at 6-2 entering November with a very green quarterback and coming off an upset at USC that rewrites the pecking order in the Big Ten at least for another week.

Other than what happened in Hollywood, the AP top 25 pollsters were forced into another reorganization of who belongs where, mostly at the bottom of the rankings.

Who landed where as we move into the final month of the 2026 regular season?

AP Top 25 Rankings for Week 10

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First-place votes in parentheses

Miami (62) Georgia (7) Utah (1) Notre Dame UCLA Indiana BYU Kentucky Alabama Texas Ohio State Ole Miss Texas Tech Wake Forest LSU Tennessee Houston USC Missouri Boise State Iowa New Mexico South Carolina Arizona Florida

What we got right, and wrong: Our prediction for the AP top 25 poll

Who the AP Top 25 Voters Dropped This Week

Ohio State (Down 9). As expected, the Buckeyes were the biggest negative mover in the poll after a surprise loss at USC. Or was it a surprise. No Julian Sayin could spell trouble for their playoff hopes.

Florida (Down 8). Getting plastered by rival Georgia was enough for a big drop for the Gators, but their previous wins against ranked Ole Miss and Texas appear to be enough to stay ranked.

AP Top 25 Risers in Week 10

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USC (Up 13). After receiving votes a week ago, combined with a signature win over Ohio State, the Trojans saw the biggest positive movement in the rankings. Can they keep doing it?

South Carolina (Up 7). A three-game win streak, two of which came against ranked SEC foes, are enough for the pollsters to give the Gamecocks a promotion.

New Mexico (Up 5). Now 7-1 after beating San Jose State, the Lobos are in first place in the Mountain West and play the No. 1 scoring defense in college football.

Teams Receiving Votes

AP top 25 voters gave these teams votes, but not enough to make the rankings this week. So long, Wisconsin and Oklahoma State. It was real.

Better luck next time: Northwestern 79, Oregon 55, UTSA 43, SMU 27, Virginia Tech 12, Duke 10, Minnesota 8, Liberty 4, Oklahoma State 3, Louisville 1.

Rankings: Coaches Poll | ESPN Top 25