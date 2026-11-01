College Football Rankings: Projecting the New AP Top 25 Poll After Week 9

College football produced a little more chaos this week, as seven AP top 25 teams lost their games, forcing voters into more changes in the latest rankings.

No decision may prove more important than how to re-arrange the top-five after a surprise loss by Ohio State on the road against USC, throwing a wrench into the College Football Playoff picture in the Big Ten.

Projecting the New AP Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 10

Dropping out: No. 19 SMU, No. 24 Oklahoma State, No. 25 Wisconsin

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25. Florida (Last week: 17). AP voters just might keep the Gators in the poll despite the loss to Georgia given the perceived quality of their other wins against ranked Texas and Ole Miss.

24. Arizona (22). The Wildcats played close all day at Texas Tech in a loss, which could save them in the poll for a week with a lack of other obvious replacements for voters to choose from.

23. New Mexico (NR). Pollsters gave the Lobos 41 votes last week and now at 7-1, they should get bumped into the rankings with movement in the bottom half.

22. South Carolina (NR). The Gamecocks have won three straight games, two against ranked teams, lost by 1 point to Kentucky, and just pounded Oklahoma on the road. They got 8 votes last week and could be due for a promotion with other lower-ranked teams losing.

21. Iowa (NR). Last week’s 26th placed team should get enough votes to get back in the rankings after shutting out No. 25 Wisconsin.

On the outside looking in

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20. Missouri (23). Eli Drinkwitz’s team did what it had to do in beating up on the SEC’s worst team in Arkansas.

19. Boise State (20). The Broncos endured 36 unanswered points from Texas State, losing their quarterback to injury, and seeing their backup lead two late, frantic TD drives to avoid the upset in a 46-45 win. But this pass defense is struggling, allowing 9 plays of 50-plus yards on the year.

18. USC (NR). Taking down Ohio State, and by a decent margin, will be enough to get AP voters’ attention, and likely from playoff selectors, too.

17. Houston (18). One of several teams off on Saturday, the Cougars come back against Cincinnati.

16. Tennessee (16). The Vols didn’t play in Week 9 and return against SEC leader Kentucky next weekend.

The middle of the pack

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15. LSU (15). Idle this Saturday, the Tigers host Alabama next. No pressure.

14. Wake Forest (14). Beating up Virginia by a 51-7 count moves the Demon Deacons into second place in the ACC and scoring 92 combined points in their last two outings.

13. Texas Tech (13). A close win at home against Arizona helps the Red Raiders stay in the Big 12 title hunt.

12. Ole Miss (12). A strong second half helped the Rebels get past an Auburn side that beat Georgia, and now they get a shot at the Bulldogs.

11. Ohio State (2). The Buckeyes’ playoff hopes are officially in peril, but Luke Fahey wasn’t the only reason they lost at USC. The defense played an outsized role, too, raising legitimate questions around this team’s potential in the Big Ten title race and beyond. Losing to an unranked team, watching the Sayin-less offense flail, and the earlier loss to Texas will force AP voters into a harsh reassessment of this team.

Rounding out the top ten

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10. Texas (11). Arch Manning played turnover-free football to easily put away Mississippi State and move to 6-2. Now they go to Missouri.

9. Alabama (10). The two-loss Crimson Tide was idle in Week 9, but head to LSU in a critical matchup that could spoil their playoff hopes.

8. Kentucky (9). Off this week, the Wildcats are in first place in the SEC and go into a serious test at rival Tennessee next Saturday.

7. BYU (8). A closer than expected win against Arizona State gave the Cougars a little scare late, but it’s still enough to move ahead of some idle SEC teams.

6. UCLA (7). The Bruins cruised past Nevada in a 27-0 decision to stay undefeated and go to Minnesota next weekend.

The best of the best

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5. Indiana (4). This offense gets stuck in neutral a little too often this season, and finally made a change at quarterback this week, but the Hoosiers did enough to force overtime and ultimately get past Minnesota in a Big Ten rock fight. AP voters could dock them points given the state of their resume.

4. Utah (6). Putting up 42 first half points dampened any questions around Cincinnati upsetting another Big 12 contender as the Utes rolled on the road to strengthen their hold on first place in the conference ahead of a crucial Holy War against BYU.

3. Notre Dame (5). Getting past Navy is what you expect the Irish to do, but the real test comes next week against Miami. A loss there puts their College Football Playoff hopes on life support after what happened at BYU a couple weeks ago.

2. Georgia (3). The offense didn’t do a ton, but the Bulldogs’ front line strangled Florida’s inconsistent rushing attack to hand their rivals a third loss, avoid a second of their own, and jump one spot after the Buckeyes’ surprise loss.

1. Miami (1). We need to ask questions about the staying power of the Hurricanes’ defense after surrendering a couple of leads to North Carolina on the road, but the unit came through with a critical late fumble recovery and eventually ice it and stay undefeated.

More: College Football AP Top 25 Teams Moving Up, Down in Rankings