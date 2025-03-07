Big 12 football power rankings as 2025 spring practice begins
College football isn’t known for its competitive balance, but when looking at the top of the Big 12 pecking order, all that comes out is a conference of relative equals in the mix for the title in 2025.
Arizona State is the defending Big 12 champion, and it’s possible we see it repeat this season, but there are a good half-dozen other teams that could dethrone the Sun Devils.
While it’s still just springtime and first impressions can be deceiving, particularly in an era of immediate transfers and NIL incentives that can completely change what a team looks like from spring to the fall kickoff.
What is the Big 12 dealing with entering the 2025 season?
Let’s take an early preview of the conference’s football power rankings as teams begin spring practice.
16. Oklahoma State
There’s a very critical eye on Mike Gundy to right the ship after not winning a single Big 12 game a year ago, especially with lead back Ollie Gordon out of the picture and a big question at the quarterback position that still needs to be answered.
-
15. UCF
Scott Frost returns to the Knights after his failed tenure at Nebraska, and he faces an uphill battle inheriting a roster that loses wideout Kobe Hudson and tailback DJ Harvey.
-
14. Arizona
Brent Brennan saw too many of his players leave the program via the portal this offseason to predict any sustained success into this fall, but the offense should be able to build something around quarterback Noah Fifita.
-
13. Cincinnati
Scott Satterfield is facing some pressure to get things right, but he has a few important ingredients on his side, including quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who had over 3,000 yards passing a year ago, but the Bearcats have just 4 returning starters on defense and an offensive line in need of replacements.
-
12. West Virginia
Rich Rodriguez is back in Morgantown for a second go-round, but there isn’t much left in the cupboard to build any immediate contender. Just three starters are back, and none of them are on the offensive line.
-
11. Houston
A half-dozen returning starters on the defensive side of the ball plus the acquisition of Texas A&M transfer quarterback Conner Weigman make the Cougars a team to watch in the top half of the Big 12 standings this fall.
-
10. Colorado
We’re about to see if Deion Sanders’ success last year was really just Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, or whether Coach Prime can build a program without those high-profile stars. Kaidon Salter is no slouch, as the dual-threat quarterback is a playmaker in his own right.
-
9. Baylor
Dave Aranda’s team started just 2-4 a year ago, but won its final six regular season games and now returns Sawyer Robertson at the quarterback position, who posted over 2,600 yards passing in ‘24.
-
8. TCU
Josh Hoover is one of nine returning starters for the Horned Frogs this season. He threw 27 touchdowns a year ago, but that production will only count for anything meaningful if Sonny Dykes and coordinator Andy Avalos can get more from this defense.
-
7. Utah
Expect the Utes to once again field one of the more physical and most disciplined defenses in the Big 12, but their conference title hopes will also hinge on how well Kyle Whittingham can install offensive coordinator Jason Beck and transfer quarterback Devon Dampier.
-
6. Kansas
KU started 1-5 last year but went 4-2 the rest of the way, but now get Jalon Daniels back under center, but the Jayhawks’ chances depend on Lance Leipold reworking a defense that is expected to bring back just three starters from last season.
-
5. Texas Tech
Maybe no other transfer class is more talented top to bottom than what the Red Raiders brought in this offseason, a group that, in tandem with quarterback Behren Morton, should be enough for this team to finish near the top of the conference.
-
4. Iowa State
There’s a tougher schedule for the Cyclones this year, but all the hardest games come at home, and the offense will be led again by veteran quarterback Rocco Becht.
-
3. BYU
The most productive defense in the Big 12 both in scoring and total production will look different, but should have improved given the quality of its incoming transfer class, and while quarterback Jake Retzlaff returns, his receiving corps is largely untested.
-
2. Arizona State
The loss of tailback Cam Skattebo is enough for us to knock the defending Big 12 champion Sun Devils out of the top spot, but there’s plenty of other experience at other positions, led by quarterback Sam Leavitt.
-
1. Kansas State
Avery Johnson enters his second full year as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback with running back Dylan Edwards returning behind center to give this offense a promising 1-2 punch, but head coach Chris Klieman needs to patch some cracks in his defense.
-
Read more from College Football HQ
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams