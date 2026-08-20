For three straight years, the Big Ten has hoisted the trophy as the national champions of college football, and now entering the 2026 season, the conference is favored to make it four straight.

Which naturally makes playing at or near the top of the Big Ten pecking order of paramount importance for any program with College Football Playoff ambitions.

Now, as both the AP top 25 pollsters and the ESPN computer prediction model have revealed their preseason college football rankings, we have a better idea of who will finish where in the Big Ten.

Big Ten’s worst team

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Once again, that dishonor falls on Purdue.

And for good reason, given the Boilermakers have lost 18 straight games against Big Ten competition and coming off a season in which the offense averaged just 18.8 points per game.

Still, there was some progress in Barry Odom’s first season at the helm, as quarterback Ryan Browne led a unit that lost two of those Big Ten games by one score and the group did take a slight step forward.

Power index rated the Boilermakers as the No. 71 team in the country and after simulating their season 20,000 times projected that they’ll win just 4.3 games, and gave them a 25 percent chance to win six games and become bowl eligible.

Big Ten’s best team

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The best team in the Big Ten is also the best team in college football, according to the FPI metrics.

Ohio State won the national championship two years ago, and remains on a short list of teams to hoist the playoff trophy again this season, with key inputs returning on offense like quarterback Julian Sayin and consensus top wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

But the Buckeyes face a few other challenges in 2026, most notably patching up some holes left open by prominent players on defense, and ensuring they’re up to par playing against a tougher schedule this year that includes road tests against Texas, Iowa, Indiana, USC, and Nebraska.

Some other Big Ten contenders

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Oregon placed second in the Big Ten rankings this preseason, projected to win 10.2 games, the same as Ohio State, but trails the Buckeyes in the conference championship race with a 24.2 percent chance to make Indy and win.

Dante Moore returning at quarterback and spurning the NFL Draft is a massive coup for the Ducks’ offense, and he’ll be joined by a cadre of blue-chip receivers and two skilled backs to keep this unit ahead of the chains and make another run at the playoff.

Reigning national champion Indiana ran the table over 16 games a year ago, and enters this season as the expected third-place finisher in the Big Ten, but still with a solid 57 percent shot at making the College Football Playoff again.

Projected Big Ten order of finish

Ohio State Oregon Indiana USC Michigan Penn State Iowa Washington Nebraska Illinois Wisconsin Northwestern Maryland Minnesota UCLA Michigan State Rutgers Purdue