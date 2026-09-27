Two College Football Powerhouses Plummet in New AP Rankings After Shocking Losses

The debut of the updated AP top 25 college football rankings predictably revealed several major movements after a full third of the poll lost their games over the weekend, but no teams saw their position decline as much as two Big Ten powerhouses.

Michigan and Penn State, longtime conference blue bloods, both tumbled out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday after stunning Week 4 defeats that exposed early-season vulnerabilities and seriously complicated their playoff hopes.

Heartbreaking Collapse in Ann Arbor

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No. 18 Michigan fell 20-19 to then-No. 17 Iowa on a 16-yard touchdown pass as time expired. The Hawkeyes drove 91 yards in the final 1:48, capitalizing on extra time left on the clock in a touch of irony after a season opener in which the Wolverines had benefited from a controversial extra second on a game-winning Hail Mary.

Michigan outgained Iowa significantly but committed costly mistakes in all three phases in new head coach Kyle Whittingham’s first Big Ten test. The Wolverines (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) dropped completely from the AP poll, landing with just 54 votes on the ballot.

Happy Valley Upset Shocks the Nittany Lions

No. 13 Penn State suffered an even more jarring home loss, blowing a 17-point lead and falling 24-20 to unranked Wisconsin at Happy Valley.

The Badgers scored twice in the final four minutes, including a 72-yard touchdown strike with 1:13 remaining. Rocco Becht managed just 114 passing yards in an inefficient performance for new head coach Matt Campbell in his conference opener.

The Nittany Lions (3-1, 0-1) were also booted from the AP Top 25 entirely , collecting 98 votes and sitting unofficially around No. 28.

Immediate Road Ahead

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Michigan heads on the road for the first time this season to face Minnesota, seeking a rebound before a looming home date with Penn State on Oct. 10, while Penn State gets little rest, traveling to Northwestern on Friday night for the grand opening of the Wildcats’ renovated Ryan Field.

Both programs must stabilize quickly; another loss would further damage already fragile national perceptions and make climbing back into the rankings far more difficult.

Big Ten Playoff Implications

Looking forward, the dual drops clear space at the top of the Big Ten hierarchy.

Ohio State sits at No. 5 and Indiana at No. 6, with Iowa rising to No. 14 after its upset, Oregon at No. 15, USC at No. 18, and UCLA at No. 23.

Michigan and Penn State’s early conference setbacks lengthen their path to a College Football Playoff berth in the expanded 12-team format.

Multiple one-loss or better Big Ten teams now hold clearer routes, forcing the Wolverines and Nittany Lions to string together impressive wins and hope for chaos higher up to stay relevant.

Their sudden and costly falls out of the poll underscore how quickly voter patience evaporates in a conference loaded with contenders.