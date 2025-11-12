College Football HQ

Big Ten star plummets in updated college football QB rankings

A Big Ten quarterback fell sharply in ESPN’s updated Power 4 rankings after several uneven performances this month.

Matt De Lima

ESPN college football analyst Bill Connelly dropped Oregon Ducks signal-caller Dante Moore from No. 5 to 17 in his latest updated quarterback rankings.
ESPN college football analyst Bill Connelly dropped Oregon Ducks signal-caller Dante Moore from No. 5 to 17 in his latest updated quarterback rankings. / Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The rhythm of Oregon’s season has shifted. What began as a steady march powered by a confident young quarterback has become a weekly test of grit and patience. Dante Moore, once the centerpiece of a dynamic Oregon offense, now finds himself navigating through turbulence after a brilliant start.

The Ducks’ 18-16 win over Iowa was proof of both their resilience and their limitations. Moore managed only 112 yards through the air and an interception, leaning heavily on running back Noah Whittington and a defense that refused to break. Oregon’s final drive, a 10-play march capped by Atticus Sappington’s 39-yard field goal, saved the game but also underscored how far the offense has drifted from its early dominance.

It was supposed to be the year Moore cemented himself among the sport’s elite. Instead, the Oregon quarterback now faces renewed scrutiny as his production slides and national expectations waver.

Dante Moore Slides Down ESPN’s Latest Quarterback Rankings

In ESPN’s latest Power 4 quarterback rankings, analyst Bill Connelly dropped Moore from No. 5 to No. 17, citing regression across the board. After opening the season with an 85.7 Total QBR and nearly 10 yards per dropback, Moore’s efficiency has fallen sharply. Over his past five games, his QBR sits at 58.9 with a sack rate approaching 6%.

Oregon’s defense has masked much of that decline, holding opponents to 17 points or fewer in regulation all season. However, Connelly’s updated list reflects the broader reality of Moore’s recent stretch, where the Ducks' offense, which once soared through the air, now relies on ball control and discipline.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) has zero touchdowns, one interception and just 198 passing yards in his last two games. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Still, even in a grinding win like the one over Iowa, moments of poise remain. Moore led five completions on the final drive to set up Sappington’s game-winner, connecting with Malik Benson for a crucial 24-yard strike. It was a brief glimpse of the player Oregon believed it had when the season began, and a reminder that the talent remains, even if the production has dipped.

The Ducks will look to stabilize offensively when they host Minnesota on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

