Washington vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24
Neither the Washington Huskies nor the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have had a good season in the Big Ten, both sitting in the bottom third of the conference standings. The good news is, they still have time to improve their seeding before the conference tournament; both need to string some wins together in a hurry.
Let's dive into the odds for this Big Ten showdown and find out if there's a betting angle we can cash in on.
Washington vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Washington -5.5 (-102)
- Rutgers +5.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Washington -245
- Rutgers +198
Total
- OVER 142.5 (-115)
- UNDER 142.5 (-105)
Washington vs. Rutgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 24
- Game Time: 6:30 pm ET
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Washington Record: 13-14 (5-11 in Big Ten)
- Rutgers Record: 11-16 (4-12 in Big Ten)
Washington vs. Rutgers Betting Trends
- Washington is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games
- The UNDER is 10-2 in Washington's last 12 games
- Rutgers is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games
- The OVER is 6-1 in Rutgers' last seven games
- Rutgers is 6-1 ATS in its last seven home games
Washington vs. Rutgers Key Player to Watch
- Hannes Steinbach, F - Washington Huskies
Hannes Steinbach is the heart and soul of this Washington team. He's leading the team in both points per game, averaging 17.8, and rebounds per game, averaging 10.9. His 10.9 rebounds per game is the fifth most in the country and the third most amongst players who compete in a power conference. Rutgers' front court has to find an answer for Steinbach on Tuesday.
Washington vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick
Washington is a deserving favorite, but I don't know if I can convince myself to lay 5.5 points on this team. The Huskies' effective field goal percentage falls 4.7% when playing on the road, and they don't particularily do anything extremely well, ranking just 124th in defensive efficiency and 189th in effective field goal percentage.
Both teams attack the interior of their opponents, but defending the two-point shot is what Rutgers does best. The Scarlet Knights allow teams to shoot just 51.6% from two-point range. With them having home court advantage, I think it's worth it to take them with the points.
Pick: Rutgers +5.5 (-120) via FanDuel
