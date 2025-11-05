Booger McFarland names two teams more deserving of No. 1 CFP ranking over Ohio State
The College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings Tuesday night and the Ohio State Buckeyes opened at No. 1. The placement prompted immediate debate across ESPN as analysts weighed schedule strength, resume quality, and results against top opponents. That conversation quickly centered on whether other unbeaten contenders had stronger cases.
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland pointed directly at the Texas A&M Aggies and the Indiana Hoosiers. He framed the discussion around who has the best wins and which teams have done the most against credible competition so far. He cited on-field performance and resume as the standards the committee emphasized for this season.
McFarland said, “To [Greg McElroy’s] point about teams that hadn’t played anybody, who’s Ohio State’s best win? To Joey’s point, I think Texas A&M’s resume, the way they look, what they’ve done deserves to be No. 1. And I think when you look at Indiana going on the road to Autzen and beating Oregon, they even had an opportunity. I would put them No. 1. I don’t know if I’d put Ohio State at No. 1 based on what they’ve done. Now they still have road in front of them, but to Joey’s point. Indiana, Texas A&M. I think they’ve done more so far.”
The first top-25 reveal set the 12-team bracket with Ohio State as the No. 1 seed, Indiana at No. 2, and Texas A&M at No. 3. McFarland’s argument highlights how committee criteria intersect with what fans see each week. Texas A&M’s resume includes a top-ten win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Aggies sit atop multiple strength-of-record measures cited this season.
Indiana’s profile features an unbeaten start and a road victory at Autzen against the Oregon Ducks, which stands as one of the sport’s strongest away results.
McFarland’s critique echoes a larger question inside the rankings discussion, which weighs record, opponent quality, and how teams look on the field. The top of the bracket reflects that tension. Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs hold top-five seeds behind the leading trio, while Ole Miss Rebels and BYU Cougars round out a stacked top seven.
As weekly updates arrive, attention will focus on whether Ohio State can sustain the No. 1 seed or whether Indiana or Texas A&M moves ahead based on wins and comparative resumes. The selection committee will release new rankings every Tuesday through the end of conference championship weekend.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Week 11)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
- Indiana Hoosiers (9-0)
- Texas A&M Aggies (8-0)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
- Georgia Bulldogs (7-1)
- Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
- BYU Cougars (8-0)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1)
- Oregon Ducks (7-1)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2)
- Texas Longhorns (7-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
- Utah Utes (7-2)
- Virginia Cavaliers (8-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (7-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (7-2)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-1)
- Miami Hurricanes (6-2)
- USC Trojans (6-2)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2)
- Michigan Wolverines (7-2)
- Missouri Tigers (6-2)
- Washington Huskies (6-2)
- Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2)
- Tennessee Volunteers (6-3)