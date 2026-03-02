No. 7 WR Prospect Narrows Focus to Five College Football Powerhouses

One of the most talented wide receivers in the 2027 college football recruiting class is getting serious attention from multiple programs across the country, but an elite few appear to have distanced themselves from the pack.

Four-star Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) wide receiver Kesean Bowman is currently in the mix for a reported five college football programs as he pursues his recruitment process.

Originally prepared to announce his commitment last month, Bowman has moved his date back after receiving a wave of interest from some notable schools.

“I had a commitment date set, but the closer it got to that date, more schools started to push harder, so I decided to push the date back,” Bowman said, via Rivals.

Now, with more time this spring and summer to take his decision into consideration, what schools are in the mix for the blue-chip wide receiver?

Rocky Top out in front?

Tennessee will be first up for Bowman, as the Nashville area native is set to meet with the program on an official visit, his only scheduled one currently, on June 5.

No wide receivers are yet to commit to the Vols, which rank 18th nationally in the industry-weighted team recruiting rankings for 2027.

“They talk about staying home and what I can do in their offense. The coaching staff at Tennessee has always shown a lot of love,” Bowman said.

Who else is in the picture?

Other schools like Ohio State , Miami , and hometown Vanderbilt are also set to meet with Bowman officially, but those dates are yet to be determined.

Cortez Hankton, the man tapped to replace Brian Hartline as wide receivers coach at Ohio State, has developed a relationship with Bowman since the coach was at LSU.

“They produce receivers and I know he can coach, so those things make Ohio State stand out,” Bowman said of the Buckeyes, who rank No. 1 in the 2027 recruiting standings.

Bowman will take an unofficial visit to Columbus on April 13, his last scheduled meet up.

Vandy is involved

The wide receiver says Vanderbilt, which flipped 2026 No. 2 quarterback Jared Curtis from Georgia, has pitched Bowman on developing him.

“They talk about teaching, how they can develop me and what I can do if I go there,” he said of the Commodores, fresh off their historic 10-win campaign in 2025.

Bowman is set to visit Vanderbilt unofficially on March 21, a week before an unofficial meet with Tennessee on March 28.

Crimson Tide in the mix

Alabama rates as the No. 9 overall recruiting class in 2027, although yet to sign a wide receiver to a class of four commits entering March.

Bowman will have an unofficial visit with the program on March 30.

“Alabama is still Alabama, so I want to see what Coach Nix is like,” the player said of new wide receivers coach Derrick Nix.

CFP runner-up was an early favorite

For a while, analysts were of the opinion that Miami was one of the two finalists alongside Vandy to eventually earn Bowman’s commitment.

And the Hurricanes are still involved, set to host the wideout for an unofficial on April 4.

“Miami has really turned up the heat,” he said of the program, which played for the national championship this past season.

“They are up there because of the staff, how they reach out every day and just being so consistent.”

How he rates as a prospect

Bowman is considered a five-star player and is among the top 35 prospects in the country, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

That average marks Bowman as the No. 31 overall prospect and the No. 6 wide receiver in the country in addition to being the second-best player from the state of Tennessee.

Bowman is considered the No. 7 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 37 prospect irrespective of position, according to an industry-weighted average of the national recruiting services.

Kesean Bowman scouting report

Bowman is considered a “lean, wiry outside receiver who consistently makes plays in the short-to-intermediate passing game and in aerial situations,” according to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.

The wide receiver “wins with impressive acceleration and the ability to shift up and down deftly, particularly within 20 yards,” according to Brooks.

The scouting reports adds that Bowman “flashes body control and timing acumen to make contested catches,” and is an “above-average route-runner at this stage thanks to hip-sinking flexibility.”

As a sophomore, Bowman caught 56 passes for 1,023 yards and scored eight touchdowns at Brentwood Academy.

(Rivals)