Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama, Vols fall in college football rankings for Week 7
Mayhem reigns in the college football rankings as we move into Week 7 action, and coming off an active weekend chock full of upsets that saw four of the 10 apparently best teams in the country taking a loss, there’s plenty of movement in the updated Coaches Poll top 25 rankings.
The coaches weren’t impressed enough by Alabama’s win over Georgia last week to move the Crimson Tide to the No. 1 position, and now Bama’s shocking defeat at unranked Vanderbilt has lost the team even more confidence in this week’s rankings.
Alabama’s stunning 40-35 loss on Saturday ended the Commodores’ 60-game losing streak against top-five opponents, and dealt an early blow to the Tide’s playoff hopes, as the selection committee will look at this result with a critical eye going forward.
But they weren’t alone in the SEC taking a surprising loss on the road: Tennessee couldn’t do enough to get past unranked Arkansas as the No. 4 team in the rankings, and Missouri was exposed by Texas A&M, falling clear out of the top 10 as a result.
Some ranked Big Ten teams got in on the losing, too: Michigan dropped its second game of the season, on the road against Washington, and USC dropped to 1-2 in conference play after it was unable to stop unranked Minnesota on the road.
Let’s take a deep breath and sort it all out, and check in with the updated top 25 college football rankings heading into Week 7, according to the coaches’ vote.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (44)
- Ohio State (11)
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Penn State
- Miami
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- Texas A&M
- BYU
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Missouri
- Kansas State
- Indiana
- Michigan
- Boise State
- Illinois
- Pittsburgh
- SMU
Teams that dropped out
No. 15 USC. The Men of Troy are back at square one after a loss at Minnesota and a 1-2 start in their history as Big Ten members.
No. 22 Louisville. Two straight losses, to ranked teams, have the Cardinals out of the Coaches Poll.
No. 23 UNLV. Just as the Rebels made the rankings, they fall out of them again after a loss to Syracuse at home
Other teams receiving votes
USC 102; Nebraska 68; Army West Point 36; Navy 26; Colorado 16; Kentucky 12; Arizona 12; UNLV 11; Texas Tech 8; Virginia 7; Washington 5; Liberty 5; Vanderbilt 4; Rutgers 3; Arkansas 3; Tulane 2; Louisville 2; Iowa 2; Syracuse 1; Arizona State 1
Coaches Poll biggest movers
SMU (Up 10). A big mover in the new-look ACC, the Mustangs are 5-1.
Michigan (Down 11). The defending national champs are at 2 losses and in need of an entirely new offensive approach.
Texas A&M (Up 7). A statement win over Mizzou has the pollsters confident in the Aggies.
Missouri (Down 9). Conversely, the Tigers have some work to do regaining the voters’ trust.
Alabama (Down 5). Kalen DeBoer’s Tide is starting over after the Vandy loss.
Tennessee (Down 5). Big Orange needs to regroup after a shocker at Arkansas.
College football’s undefeated teams
ACC: Miami, Pittsburgh
Big Ten: Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Indiana
Big 12: BYU, Iowa State
SEC: Texas
AAC: Army, Navy
CUSA: Liberty
