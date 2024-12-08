Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia rises, Texas falls in college football rankings
Where things stand in the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings as we come out of a bitter and consequential Rivalry Week that separated the contenders from the pretenders and helped finally sort out the playoff bracket.
What a difference a day makes in college football coming out of an eventful Championship Saturday that helped redraw the borders not only in the top 25 rankings, but especially when it comes to the top dozen teams in the College Football Playoff.
Georgia played upset agent by taking out SEC title hopeful Texas, while Arizona State smashed Iowa State for the Big 12 crown, and Clemson knocked off favorite SMU in the ACC.
Where does that leave everything in the updated top 25 college football rankings moving into the 2024 postseason?
Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, who slid down, and who stayed put in the latest rankings, according to the coaches’ vote.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Oregon (54)
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Ohio State
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Arizona State
- Alabama
- SMU
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- BYU
- Army
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- Illinois
- Colorado
- Memphis
- UNLV
- Syracuse
Other teams receiving votes
The coaches lent some of their votes to these teams, but not enough for them to qualify for the official top 25 rankings this time
Texas A&M 50; Duke 40; Louisville 17; Kansas State 16; Marshall 14; Ohio 8; Tulane 6; Louisiana 6; Jacksonville State 3; Georgia Tech 3; LSU 1; Iowa 1
Coaches Poll biggest movers
Georgia (Up 3). As expected, the Bulldogs moved up in the rankings after a huge win over Texas in the SEC championship that clinches a first-round bye heading into the 12-team College Football Playoff.
SMU (Down 5). The Mustangs drop down the rankings after a heartbreaking 3-point loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.
Army (Up 5). Bryson Daily and the Black Knights played a perfect game to take down favorite Tulane and win the AAC championship, with just a loss to Notre Dame spoiling their perfect record.
Arizona State (Up 3). The Sun Devils pounded Iowa State in dominant fashion to win the Big 12 title and move definitively into the College Football Playoff picture.
UNLV (Down 5). The Rebels had a chance to play spoiler on the blue turf, but didn’t have enough to take down Boise State in the Mountain West Championship Game.
Clemson (Up 4). With the win over SMU in the ACC Championship Game, the three-loss Tigers clinched a place in the College Football Playoff and redemption of sorts for Dabo Swinney, who coached one of the CFP era’s first dynasties.
-
