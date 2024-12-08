College Football HQ

Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia rises, Texas falls in college football rankings

There was some notable movement in the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings as we come out of Championship Saturday and into Selection Sunday.

James Parks

What a difference a day makes in college football coming out of an eventful Championship Saturday that helped redraw the borders not only in the top 25 rankings, but especially when it comes to the top dozen teams in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia played upset agent by taking out SEC title hopeful Texas, while Arizona State smashed Iowa State for the Big 12 crown, and Clemson knocked off favorite SMU in the ACC.

Where does that leave everything in the updated top 25 college football rankings moving into the 2024 postseason?

Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, who slid down, and who stayed put in the latest rankings, according to the coaches’ vote.

Coaches Poll top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Oregon (54)
  2. Georgia
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Texas
  5. Penn State
  6. Tennessee
  7. Ohio State
  8. Boise State
  9. Indiana
  10. Arizona State
  11. Alabama
  12. SMU
  13. Clemson
  14. South Carolina
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Miami
  17. BYU
  18. Army
  19. Iowa State
  20. Missouri
  21. Illinois
  22. Colorado
  23. Memphis
  24. UNLV
  25. Syracuse

Other teams receiving votes

The coaches lent some of their votes to these teams, but not enough for them to qualify for the official top 25 rankings this time

Texas A&M 50; Duke 40; Louisville 17; Kansas State 16; Marshall 14; Ohio 8; Tulane 6; Louisiana 6; Jacksonville State 3; Georgia Tech 3; LSU 1; Iowa 1

Coaches Poll biggest movers

Georgia (Up 3). As expected, the Bulldogs moved up in the rankings after a huge win over Texas in the SEC championship that clinches a first-round bye heading into the 12-team College Football Playoff.

SMU (Down 5). The Mustangs drop down the rankings after a heartbreaking 3-point loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

Army (Up 5). Bryson Daily and the Black Knights played a perfect game to take down favorite Tulane and win the AAC championship, with just a loss to Notre Dame spoiling their perfect record.

Arizona State (Up 3). The Sun Devils pounded Iowa State in dominant fashion to win the Big 12 title and move definitively into the College Football Playoff picture.

UNLV (Down 5). The Rebels had a chance to play spoiler on the blue turf, but didn’t have enough to take down Boise State in the Mountain West Championship Game.

Clemson (Up 4). With the win over SMU in the ACC Championship Game, the three-loss Tigers clinched a place in the College Football Playoff and redemption of sorts for Dabo Swinney, who coached one of the CFP era’s first dynasties.

