Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama rises, LSU falls in college football rankings for Week 12
Statement Saturday saw some very notable upsets and prove-it moments for contenders and now it’s time to pick up the pieces and see where they fall in the updated Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings as we move into Week 12 action.
There was some notable movement in the top-five of the Coaches Poll after Georgia and Miami both lost their games, paving the way for Tennessee, Penn State, and undefeated Indiana to move into the top 10 this week.
Those two losers in the top four paid a price for their losses, as Georgia and Miami fell into the top dozen as we move into November football, while Oregon received all 55 first-place votes in Week 12.
Where does that leave everything in the updated top 25 college football rankings moving into next weekend?
Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, who slid down, and who stayed put in the Week 12 rankings, according to the coaches’ vote.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Oregon (55)
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- SMU
- Boise State
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Army
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- Colorado
- Missouri
- LSU
- South Carolina
- Louisville
- Iowa State
Teams that dropped out
No. 23 Pittsburgh. A second-straight loss, at home against Virginia, has the Panthers sliding in the ACC standings and out of the coaches’ rankings.
No. 24 Vanderbilt. A loss at home against SEC rival South Carolina drops the Commodores to 6-4 with dates against LSU and Tennessee coming after the bye week.
Other teams receiving votes
These teams received votes from the coaches, but not enough to make the official rankings
Tulane 85; Louisiana 42; Arizona State 30; Pittsburgh 28; UNLV 17; Memphis 11; Navy 3; James Madison 2; Illinois 2; Duke 1.
Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers
Georgia (Down 8). The coaches made the Bulldogs pay a heavy price for a 28-10 loss at Ole Miss and put their playoff hopes in some peril.
Indiana (Up 4). A five-point win against Michigan keeps the Hoosiers undefeated, and 10-game winners for the first time ever, and into the top 10 of the Coaches Poll.
LSU (Down 9). An ugly loss at home to Alabama finds the Tigers likely out of College Football Playoff contention and with fans questioning Brian Kelly.
South Carolina (Up 5). A second-straight win against an AP top 25 team after knocking off Vanderbilt on the road was enough to make the rankings this week.
Iowa State (Down 7). A second-straight loss by the Cyclones, but they’re still in the Big 12 title race.
Colorado (Up 4). An important win on the road against Texas Tech has the Buffaloes at 7-2 and moving into Big 12 title contention at just the right time of year.
Miami (Down 8). Undefeated no more, the Hurricanes couldn’t find enough offense to mount another comeback in a loss at Georgia Tech and fall down to third in the ACC.
College football’s undefeated teams
And then there were four.
Miami couldn’t pull off another second-half comeback this time, falling on the road against Georgia Tech and dropping out of the top spot in the ACC standings.
Who remains perfect this week?
Big Ten: Oregon, Indiana
Big 12: BYU
AAC: Army
