College football's 2024 playoff bracket from the AP top 25 rankings
Now that the AP top 25 preseason college football rankings have gone live, we have our first look at where teams stand across the country heading into a historic 2024 season defined by major conference realignment and the expanded playoff format.
As expected, Georgia emerged as the No. 1 team in the preseason rankings, receiving 46 first-place votes, while Big Ten favorite Ohio State was second nationally with 15 first-place votes, in a poll dominated by the SEC and Big Ten, both of which have engaged in historic expansion.
Now, with the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams starting this season, let's use the AP top 25 rankings to make a very early prediction for the 2024 postseason.
Predicting college football's expanded 2024 playoff from the AP top 25 rankings
Boise State at (5) Oregon
Boise State is the highest-"ranked" Group of Five team, although it didn't get enough votes to make the AP top 25 poll. It would face off against Oregon at Autzen Stadium in the first-round game.
Winner plays No. 4 Utah, the presumptive Big 12 champion, in the Fiesta Bowl
(9) Notre Dame at (8) Ole Miss
An intriguing on-campus matchup in the SEC, as the Rebels would play host to the Fighting Irish in a battle of two strong defenses, with Ole Miss the likely favorite in Oxford.
Winner plays No. 1 Georgia, the presumptive SEC champion, in the Sugar Bowl
(11) Michigan at (6) Texas
College football's defending champs visit the Forty Acres, pitting a Wolverines defense that is a team strength with returning starters against a dynamic Longhorn attack led by Quinn Ewers and blue-chip receivers.
Winner plays No. 3 Florida State, the presumptive ACC champion, in the Peach Bowl
(10) Penn State at (7) Alabama
Home-field advantage for Kalen DeBoer in his debut as the Crimson Tide's head coach with Jalen Milroe back under center going against a very strong Nittany Lions defense and their two star backs.
Winner plays No. 2 Ohio State, the presumptive Big Ten champion, in the Rose Bowl
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams