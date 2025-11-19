College Football Playoff bracket gets surprising update after Alabama, Texas losses
As expected, the College Football Playoff selectors made some notable changes not only in the top-ten of their updated rankings, but also in revealing their new projection for the best team in the Group of Five in what is a brand new bracket heading into Week 13.
A loss by Alabama at home against Oklahoma resulted in the former team dropping and the latter rising back into the new bracket, while a bad loss for Texas at Georgia has the Longhorns on the outside looking in with two regular season games remaining.
Where do things stand in the third College Football Playoff rankings?
Let’s take a look at what teams landed where in the new top 25 poll, according to the selection committee, and then another glance at what the playoff would look like if it started today.
The projected College Football Playoff field
Numbers reflect placement in CFP top 25 rankings
1. Ohio State. As expected, the undefeated Buckeyes have not budged from the top seed, but a crucial rematch at rival Michigan awaits in two weeks to test that rankings.
2. Indiana. Idle this coming weekend, the Hoosiers are still perfect and own the best average margin of victory in college football at nearly 4 TDs per game.
3. Texas A&M. There are questions around the real quality of this schedule, coming against the back-half of the SEC, but undefeated is undefeated.
4. Georgia. The reigning SEC champion is playing in top form right now, coming off a 35-10 thrashing at home against Texas and looking very confident.
5. Texas Tech. One of the best defenses in college football has put the Red Raiders back in front for the competitive Big 12 title race and in the picture for a bye.
6. Ole Miss. While rumors abound that Lane Kiffin is on the way out, his 10-1 football team looks like a lock for the playoff. But will he be on the sideline at that point?
7. Oregon. The selectors like the Ducks, even if they have a double-digit loss to Indiana, and have not played a really tough schedule. They still have just one loss.
8. Oklahoma. Yes, the Sooners (especially their tough defense) have played back into the playoff bubble on the back of consecutive road SEC wins over Tennessee and now Alabama.
9. Notre Dame. The committee has been high on the Fighting Irish despite their losses to Miami and Texas A&M, running the table since then.
10. Alabama. Once an inevitable playoff tea, suddenly things are more interesting for the Crimson Tide coming off the loss to OU, and a trip to Auburn in two weeks.
13. Miami. The highest-ranked team in the ACC, but it remains a long shot for the Hurricanes to make the conference championship game.
24. Tulane. The new Group of Five selection after the USF loss to Navy, the Green Wave have a straight path to win the American and make the playoff.
What the College Football Playoff bracket looks like right now
Five automatic qualifiers
Ohio State, Big Ten champion
Texas A&M, SEC champion
Texas Tech, Big 12 champion
Miami, ACC champion
Tulane, Group of Five selection
First Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 4 Georgia
First Round Games
12 Tulane at
5 Texas Tech
Winner plays 4 Georgia
9 Notre Dame at
8 Oklahoma
Winner plays 1 Ohio State
11 Miami at
6 Ole Miss
Winner plays 3 Texas A&M
10 Alabama at
7 Oregon
Winner plays 2 Indiana
First team out: BYU
Second team out: Utah
College Football Playoff top 25 rankings for Week 13
Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- BYU
- Utah
- Miami
- Vanderbilt
- USC
- Georgia Tech
- Texas
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- Illinois
- Missouri
- Houston
- Tulane
- Arizona State
