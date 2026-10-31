Projecting the College Football Playoff Bracket After Georgia Pounds Florida

For the sixth-straight time, Georgia overpowered Florida in one of college football’s great rivalry games. For the third time this year, the Gators take an L, and are out of the playoff picture.

What happened in Atlanta can’t help but affect not only the shape of the SEC championship picture, but also gives the College Football Playoff selection committee some important context when they meet for the first time this week.

How does it affect the most recent bracketology in college football as we head into November? Here’s how we see things in the playoff field right now.

Don’t get used to it. Given all the changes we’ve seen this season, this will likely look very different in the weeks to come.

No. 1 Georgia

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We’ve seen the Bulldogs as college football’s most complete team for most of the season, and nothing that happened on Saturday has changed that. They’re still our pick for the SEC champion and most well-rounded team in the country.

No. 2 Miami

Our projected ACC champion, which we expect will run the table this season. That means they beat Notre Dame on the road next week. The committee might think more of a one-loss SEC champ than an undefeated ACC winner.

No. 3 Ohio State

We promoted the Buckeyes to expected Big Ten champion given Indiana’s continued struggles moving the ball, and despite OSU’s quarterback questions after Julian Sayin’s injury.

No. 4 Kentucky

What a debut for Will Stein, who coaches our projected SEC championship runner-up, and could be in for a first-round bye.

No. 5 Indiana

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The Hoosiers are still the second-best team in the Big Ten, but quarterback Josh Hoover clearly not being 100 percent could put a dent in their title defense.

No. 6 Utah

The Utes piled up 42 first-half points at Cincinnati to avoid any surprise upset talk and are still positioned as the favorites in the Big 12.

No. 7 LSU

Idle this weekend, we’ll know a lot more about Lane Kiffin’s squad when they host Alabama and Texas and go to Tennessee in a critical late-season stretch.

No. 8 Texas Tech

Our projected Big 12 title runner-up team, ahead of BYU, which we think will have two losses after playing Utah.

No. 9 UCLA

There’s every chance the Bruins will run the table, but the committee may not be entirely enamored with their quality of schedule.

No. 10 Alabama

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A loss at LSU doesn’t doom the Tide’s playoff hopes, considering they should dominate the rest of its schedule.

No. 11 Notre Dame

Losses to BYU and potentially Miami may actually put the Irish outside the top dozen considering the rest of their schedule. If so, this spot could easily go to Ole Miss or even Texas if it can finish strong.

No. 12 Boise State

Still the class of the Group of Six, the Broncos haven’t loosened their grip on the 12 spot. What they do against Oregon State in the near future can change that, though.