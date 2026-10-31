College Football QB Injury Tracker, Week 9: Ohio State Set for First Game Without Julian Sayin

Quarterback injuries have quietly become one of the stories of the college football season. Last week, a scan of box scores of all 138 FBS programs revealed that at least 40 programs have started multiple quarterbacks as a result of injuries this season.

That list will grow this week, as Ohio State is set to play its first game without Julian Sayin, against a USC squad desperate for a big win (no matter which quarterback it faces).

Sayin may return at some point this season. The same can’t be said for a pair of other stars at the position: Oregon’s Dante Moore and Mississippi State’s Kamario Taylor, who’ve both been shut down for the season after their teams took on their third losses.

As we prepare for another Saturday slate of games, here is the full list of Power 4 quarterbacks impacted by injury this week.

CFB Quarterback Injury Tracker: Week 9

ACC

Syracuse (vs. No. 19 SMU)—Steve Angeli questionable; Amari Odom, Malachi Nelson out

The Orange have been through the ringer at the quarterback position this season, after using the transfer portal to bolster its room following the torn Achilles that prematurely ended Steve Angeli’s season a year ago. Angeli, who returned to the starting lineup last week after missing three weeks following a platelet-rich plasma injection, is questionable to face the Mustangs.

Syracuse has to hope that Angeli can go once again, because Amari Odom and Malachi Nelson, their two veteran offseason additions who played well in Angeli’s absence, are both out after undergoing shoulder and tight-rope surgeries, respectively.

Pitt (vs. Georgia Tech)—Mason Heintschel out for season

Heintschel got off to a hot start this season, but suffered a torn ACL in the second half of the Panthers’ dramatic win over Virginia Tech on Oct. 2. Holden Geriner threw for 268 yards and a touchdown against Miami last week while freshman Corey Dailey, who started—and struggled—in a loss to Boston College went 3-for-3 for 66 yards and a score against the Hurricanes.

Big Ten

Illinois (at Maryland)—Katin Houser upgraded to questionable

Houser was initially slated to be out for 4–6 weeks following a procedure on a fractured hand injury sustained agaisnt Michigan State, but after missing just one game (the Fighting Illini’s upset of Oregon), there appears to be a chance that Houser plays Saturday agaisnt the Terrapins. If not, Michael Clayton II, who threw for 84 yards and two touchdowns against the Ducks, will likely start.

Rutgers (vs. Michigan)—Dylan Lonergan out

Lonergan has been battling through injury all fall for the struggling Scarlet Knights, but won’t be able to go against the Wolverines after suffering a reported head injury last week against Northwestern. AJ Surace, who started against Boston College earlier this season, is expected to fill in, though sophomore Sean Ashenfelder got some burn against the Wildcats, going 2 for 9 for 36 yards and an interception.

Minnesota at Indiana—Michael Merdinger out for Golden Gophers; Josh Hoover probable for Hoosiers

Merdinger, a quarterback down the Gophers’ depth chart who began his career at North Carolina and played at Liberty last year, won’t make his Minnesota debut this season, as he’s out for the year according to Pioneer Press writer Andy Greder.

The Hoover situation, meanwhile, remains among the most interesting in the sport. After clearly looking hampered against Michigan, to the point where he attempted just one second-half pass and coach Curt Cignetti admitted that his staff was looking at putting in backup Grant Wilson, Hoover is listed as probable to face the Gophers.

Oregon (vs. Northwestern)—Dante Moore out for season

The Ducks fell out of College Football Playoff contention with last week’s loss at Illinois, and as a result, we’ve likely seen the last of Moore in an Oregon uniform. Moore turned down the chance to be a top draft pick a year ago to return for one more season in Eugene, Ore., but a vicious hit from a USC defender ultimately ended his season prematurely. Had the Ducks stayed afloat with Dylan Raiola under center, perhaps there was a chance that Moore would return for the stretch run, but with the national title hopes dashed, his decision to sit out feels reasonable.

Ohio State (at USC)—Julian Sayin out

Sayin suffered an injury to his throwing arm late in the Buckeyes’ win at Indiana, and while he hasn’t been ruled out for the season, Ryan Day says Ohio State is moving forward as if it won’t get its star quarterback back. Entering Saturday’s pivotal game at USC, the question remains: who will start for Day and Arthur Smith. True freshman Luke Fahey got the nod against the Hoosiers, going 0 for 2 with a sack. He’s expected to be the choice over former five-star Tavien St. Clair.

Big 12

UCF (vs. Baylor)—Alonza Barnett III made his first appearance since Sept. 12 on Friday

Barnett, the James Madison transfer who won the starting job entering the season, had been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Week 2, opening the door for FIU transfer Keyone Jenkins to take over the job. Jenkins has improved throughout the season, culminating in the Knights’ upset of undefeated BYU, but he struggled mightily against Baylor Friday and was benched for Barnett, who went 8 for 16 for 133 yards in a 41–9 blowout loss to the Bears.

Kansas State at Colorado—Avery Johnson out, Jacob Knuth doubtful for Wildcats; Julian Lewis out for Buffaloes

The injury bug has come hard for the K-State quarterback room. Johnson, the starter, went down with an injury on a long run against Kansas on two weeks ago. He’d return to that game and seemed O.K., but missed last week’s loss to Arizona State with the undisclosed injury. Knuth, who stepped in for him, suffered a rolled ankle against the Sun Devils. Backup Blake Barnett, a junior from Colorado, is 4 for 5 for 41 yards this season, recently returning from his own injury after starting the year as the Wildcats’ QB2. Either he or Dillon Duff is expected to start vs. the Buffaloes.

Colorado is without Week 1 starter Julian Lewis, who experienced a medical emergency in the team facilities this week and was taken to the hospital, his father confirmed on social media. The nature of the medical issue has not been announced. Lewis was benched for Isaac Wilson earlier this season.

Avery Johnson went down with an injury against Kansas, but returned to finish the game for Kansas State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona State (at BYU)—Mikey Keene questionable

Keene, who had replaced Week 1 starter Cutter Boley, was rolled up on by a Kansas State defender last week. If he can’t go, the Sun Devils will go with freshman Jake Fette over Boley to face the Cougars.

Kansas (at TCU)—Isaiah Marshall questionable

Marshall was initially declared probable, but later downgraded to questionable, without disclosure of the specific injury. Coach Lance Leipold called his quarterback “a little banged up,” not entirely unexpected as Marshall has logged 89 carries on the season. Junior Cole Ballard would start against the Horned Frogs if Marshall can’t play.

Iowa State (vs. Oklahoma State)—backup QB Connor Moberly questionable after playing last week

Moberly got his most significant playing time of the season in last week’s loss to Arizona, but is now injured heading into the Cyclones’ game against the Cowboys on Saturday night. Jaylen Raynor will continue to start.

SEC

Florida (vs. Georgia in Atlanta)—Aaron Philo, Tramell Jones Jr. both probable

With Philo out two weeks ago due to a shoulder injury, Jones made his first college start and outdueled Arch Manning in a 27–24 win, though he sustained some bumps and bruises along the way. After a week of rest, both players are probable against the rival Bulldogs, though ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Philo is expected to get the nod.

Mississippi State (at Texas)—Kamario Taylor out for season

A few weeks ago, this looked like it would be a star-studded matchup between Taylor and Manning, but the bloom is off Manning’s rose, and Taylor will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a turf toe injury suffered in the Bulldogs’ win against Missouri and exacerbated after he tried to return against Oklahoma. Parker Puckett has filled in for him under center.

Notable Group of 6 quarterback injuries

UTEP’s EJ Colson has been hampered by a hand injury and is questionable against North Dakota State, with Raymond Moore set to fill in if he can’t go.

New Mexico has been without preseason starter Jack Layne all season.

San Diego State’s Jayden Denegal has been nursing an ankle injury since the Aztecs’ win over Fresno State, and missed last week’s game agianst Colorado State. He’s questionable for Saturday agaisnt Washington State, with Stone Saunders in line to play if he can’t go.

Southern Miss’s Ethan Hampton has been out with a hand injury since Week 3, but is probable to return against ULM, though it isn’t clear whether he’ll supplant Landry Lyddy.

Georgia Southern’s Max Johnson suffered a shoulder injury against Old Dominion and was replaced by Turner Helton, son of Eagles coach Clay Helton, for the balance of the win. He’s probable for Saturday’s rivalry game against Appalachian State.

Georgia State starter Cameran Brown is doubtful with a lower body injury suffered in last week’s loss to Arkansas State. Ayden Pereira is set to start against Coastal Carolina.

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.