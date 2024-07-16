College football rankings: Phil Steele predicts AP preseason poll
Predicting the preseason college football rankings is something Phil Steele is pretty good at: of the 150 teams in those top 10 polls over the last 15 years, Steele correctly picked 143 of them, a success rate of 95.3 percent. If he says it, you can book it.
More: Phil Steele's 10 surprise college football teams in 2024
Now, the preseason magazine extraordinaire, who has already announced his own Top 40 poll, has revealed his picks for how AP top 25 voters will slot the 10 best teams in college football looking ahead to the 2024 preseason rankings.
College Football Rankings: Phil Steele Predicts AP Preseason Poll
10. Missouri
Coming off an 11-win season, Missouri looks poised to take advantage of an easier schedule and returning offensive personnel to make a move towards the expanded playoff. But how well will the Tigers replace outgoing defensive contributors?
Missouri's last ranking: No. 8
9. Ole Miss
This could be the moment Lane Kiffin finally makes the Rebels a national contender, facing a more winnable schedule, returning major production, and signing another elite transfer class. And with an expanded playoff, it's entirely possible Ole Miss can make a run for the national title.
Ole Miss' last ranking: No. 9
8. Penn State
James Franklin still has to prove he can beat the Big Ten's best, a task that gets harder as the conference expands, but the road to a spot in the expanded playoff gets easier, too, especially with serious returning production on defense in addition to his top two running backs.
Penn State's last ranking: No. 13
7. Michigan
College football's defending national champions look a lot different, on the sideline and on the field, but head coach Sherrone Moore brings back lead rusher Donovan Edwards and defenders like Will Johnson, but the schedule is harder and there are plenty of big questions on this roster.
Michigan's last ranking: No. 1
6. Notre Dame
Notre Dame can't finish any higher than No. 5 in any College Football Playoff rankings since it's still independent, but as head coach Marcus Freeman enters his third full year, the Irish have a path to the postseason behind a very strong pass defense and incoming blue-chip transfers like quarterback Riley Leonard and wide receiver Beaux Collins.
Notre Dame's last ranking: No. 14
5. Alabama
Kalen DeBoer steps into the toughest gig arguably in college football history, replacing the GOAT, but he inherits enough of Nick Saban's recruits, despite notable losses, to have a path to 10 wins. Jalen Milroe is back under center to lead what should be another high-flying DeBoer offense.
Alabama's last ranking: No. 5
4. Oregon
Moving into the Big Ten this year, the Ducks are in position to win their new conference with college football's top wide receiver corps, veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel under center, and another strong defensive rotation.
Oregon's last ranking: No. 6
3. Texas
Steve Sarkisian has the Longhorns in perfect position heading into the SEC, coming off a league title and the school's first CFP appearance, armed with a top-flight roster led by quarterback Quinn Ewers and blue-chip wide receiver transfers working behind another strong protection unit.
Texas' last ranking: No. 3
2. Ohio State
Ryan Day reloaded his roster after losing three straight to Michigan, working the portal to bring in safety Caleb Downs, tailback Quinshon Judkins, and quarterback Will Howard, among others, to pair with returning production on both sides of the ball. Chip Kelly is even onboard, calling the offense.
Ohio State's last ranking: No. 10
1. Georgia
The likely No. 1 team in the preseason rankings and currently the favorite to win the national title at the sports books, Georgia returns a ton of experience on both sides of the ball, including Carson Beck at quarterback, but it faces a tough schedule with road games at Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss, and opens against Clemson.
Georgia's last ranking: No. 4
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams