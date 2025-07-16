Ranking college football's surprise teams in 2025, per Phil Steele
With the historic expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams, the race for the national championship has opened up in a way it never has been before.
And that means more teams will have a chance to play their way into contention for the title, provided they can finish the regular season as one of the 12 best teams in the rankings.
What schools are in position to make the most of the chance this season? Preseason college football magazine publisher Phil Steele has offered his list of potential surprise teams in 2025.
10. Iowa State
Iowa State in 2024: 11-3 (7-2 Big 12), conference runner-up
Need to know: Sure, the Cyclones may not completely surprise people this year after playing for the Big 12 title, but they have lost key receiver production that should theoretically cut into their offensive output, even with Rocco Becht back at quarterback.
9. SMU
SMU in 2024: 11-3 (8-0 ACC), conference runner-up
Need to know: SMU’s debut in the ACC went very well, running through a clean sheet in conference play and narrowly losing the league title against Clemson, but the Mustangs aren’t projected to make another run, even with quarterback Kevin Jennings returning.
8. Baylor
Baylor in 2024: 8-5 (6-3 Big 12)
Need to know: Dave Aranda’s team started 2-4 last season, leading to speculation that his tenure had peaked, but the Bears won their next six games. Sawyer Robertson is back after throwing for over 2,600 yards with 24 touchdowns, along with tailback Bryson Washington, a thousand-yard rusher who had a dozen TDs while posting 6 yards per carry.
7. Nebraska
Nebraska in 2024: 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
Need to know: An early season push, a midseason slump, and a late season turnaround proved quite the rollercoaster for young quarterback Dylan Raiola, who returns with Dana Holgorsen calling his plays and some key transfer pickups at wide receiver and along both lines, like former Missouri edge rusher Williams Nwaneri.
6. Arizona State
Arizona State in 2024: 11-3 (7-2 Big 12), conference champion
Need to know: A surprise team, the Sun Devils? Maybe last season, when they were picked to finish last in the Big 12, then won the league and made the playoff, but quarterback Sam Leavitt and wideout Jordyn Tyson form the core of what should be a solid offense.
5. USC
USC in 2024: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
Need to know: When the offense was good, the defense was bad. Then, when the defense was better, the offense was worse. Some day, Lincoln Riley, who is just 26-14 at USC so far, will get both sides of the ball working together, before the school starts really questioning the huge investment it made in him.
4. Utah
Utah in 2024: 5-7 (2-7 Big 12)
Need to know: Two years removed from winning the Pac-12 title, the Utes have been heading in the wrong direction. Bringing on Devon Dampier at quarterback in tandem with his play caller Jason Beck, a pairing that was very successful at New Mexico, could be the answer working behind Utah’s experienced offensive line.
3. Illinois
Illinois in 2024: 10-3 (6-3 Big Ten)
Need to know: Bret Bielema’s squad could be a sleeper in the Big Ten this season, returning plenty of important contributors like quarterback Luke Alymer and edge rusher Gabe Jacas, and facing an easier schedule, with just Ohio State the major obstacle in a slate that doesn’t include Penn State, Michigan, or Oregon.
2. Texas A&M
Texas A&M in 2024: 8-5 (5-3 SEC)
Need to know: Marcel Reed returns at quarterback, working behind one of college football’s most experienced offensive lines, and aided by a talented skill group of receivers and a backfield that can punch through to a double-digit winning season.
1. Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2024: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)
Need to know: Six wins isn’t what OU hired Brent Venables for, but this season he’ll take over calling the defense, his career calling card after winning two titles at Clemson in that capacity, and offensive pickups like quarterback John Mateer and tailback Jadyn Ott are huge gets, but the Sooners need to dramatically improve their protection first.
