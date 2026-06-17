First-Team All-SEC RB Lands No. 1 Spot in 2026 College Football Position Rankings

Every summer, college football fans debate the same question: who are the best players in the country heading into the new season?

Ranking the sport’s elite is not always easy, especially in an era defined by transfer portal movement, breakout stars, and championship expectations. From Heisman contenders to dominant defenders, this year’s list is loaded with talent at every position.

The toughest part of any ranking is determining positional value versus individual excellence. Quarterbacks often dominate the top spots, but truly special running backs can force their way into the conversation.

As we count down the nation’s top players, one question looms large: just how high can the best running back in college football climb among the sport’s biggest stars?

Pretty high, as it turns out, for one SEC hopeful coming off a College Football Playoff run, as Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy emerged as the No. 3 overall offensive skill player in the country and the No. 1 player at his position nationally, according to a new CBS Sports ranking.

A bombshell debut

Lacy is coming off a marquee season with the Rebels, emerging as one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2025 college football season.

He ran for 1,567 yards and scored a school record 24 touchdowns a year ago, helping the program rank third in FBS with 39 total touchdowns on the ground and make its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

But now, it’s on Lacy to help repeat the school’s success in the face of some major staff changes this offseason.

Changes at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin left the Rebels to become the head coach at LSU and took offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr. with him in the same role.

That left Pete Golding to take over for Kiffin and co-offensive coordinator John David Baker to assume the lead play calling position and run this attack in 2026.

Baker has a lot of familiarity with how Kiffin and Weis orchestrated the Rebels’ offense and has not only Lacy, but also dual threat quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, back to resume their roles at the most important skill positions.

Lacy emerged as a first team All America selection in his first year as the Ole Miss starter and another big season from him should help keep the school in the College Football Playoff picture and set him up for a strong 2027 NFL Draft position.

(CBS)