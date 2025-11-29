College football rankings: AP top 25 teams moving up, down after Black Friday
Rivalry Week got an early start on Black Friday, and two ancient rivals in the SEC didn’t waste any time making it a night of college football to remember.
Events in the Lone Star State will have a direct impact not only on how AP ballots will look, but more consequentially, what the new College Football Playoff bracket will look like.
What teams will be on the move in the AP top 25 college football rankings this week?
Let’s take a shot at predicting who’s moving up, and who’s going down, in the polls as we come out of Black Friday and move into the rest of the 2025 regular season finale this Saturday.
Rankings reflect AP top 25 poll
Moving up: Texas
Last week’s ranking: No. 16
Almost certainly out of the College Football Playoff and sitting at three losses, all the Longhorns had to play for was to take down their in-state rival and spoil their SEC championship hopes. Mission accomplished.
Arch Manning had a very sluggish start, completing 8 of 21 passes early on, but had a second-half renaissance, connecting with Jack Endries on a 54-yard gain to set up a touchdown for a 10-point lead.
The quarterback’s own stunning 35-yard rushing touchdown once again gave Texas another 10-point edge, and the Horns’ defense picked up two interceptions to cap off a statement second half and help rewrite the playoff bracket.
Is it enough to make the final dozen? Most analysts think not, but head coach Steve Sarkisian wasted no time using his post-game interview to lobby for his team. We will see if that works.
Texas will head up the AP rankings, but must await other results on Saturday to see how high, rooting for losses by Oregon, Michigan, Miami, and Vanderbilt to fully take advantage and make a big jump.
Moving down: Texas A&M
Last week’s ranking: No. 3
Playing perfect football all year put the Aggies in the picture to get a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, but a loss in the regular season finale against rival Texas could prove costly. Very costly.
They’re out of the SEC title game with the loss, and their chance at a first-round bye is in serious peril. The SEC champ will get one, as will Ohio State or Indiana, and perhaps both, while Texas Tech looks in line to take another.
A&M won’t drop too far in the playoff picture, but could fall out of the top-four and around current No. 6 Oregon or No. 7 Ole Miss. Still probably enough for a home game in the first round.
Moving up: Georgia
Last week’s ranking: No. 4
The reigning SEC champion will now be the No. 3 team in college football this week after beating rival Georgia Tech and profiting off Texas A&M’s loss against Texas.
That second development proved more than helpful, as the Bulldogs clinched a place in the SEC Championship Game for the fifth-straight year against either Alabama or Ole Miss.
Win there, and they’ll get a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
Moving down: Georgia Tech
Last week’s ranking: No. 23
The Ramblin’ Wreck is a wreck. Not long ago, they were in line to play for the ACC championship, but after dropping three of their last four games, those chances are gone with the wind after a loss to rival Georgia in Atlanta.
Once upon a time, the Jackets were an 8-0 team for the first time since 1966. Then came a three-game stretch in which their defense allowed an average of 41.3 points, going 1-2 with losses to NC State and Pittsburgh before the loss in Clean, Old Fashioned Hate.
Georgia Tech’s chance at the College Football Playoff hinges entirely on its ability to play for and win the ACC title, and the road there just got more complicated.
They need Miami, Virginia, and SMU to all lose on Saturday. Good luck with that.
To add insult to injury, Tech will fall out of the AP top 25 rankings for good this week. And almost certainly out of the College Football Playoff poll, too.
Moving up: Navy
Last week’s ranking: Unranked
AP top 25 voters have been very reluctant to give Navy enough of their votes to qualify it for the rankings, instead elevating other American Conference hopefuls, but the loss by Georgia Tech could give them room to put the Midshipmen on their ballots.
That, plus a 28-17 win at Memphis that clinches at least a share of the American Conference regular season title with a half-game lead over North Texas and Tulane, both of whom play on Saturday.